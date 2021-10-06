“Usually, my pre-game meal is always pasta,” he told reporters on Tuesday afternoon outside the Stop & Shop on Everett Street in Allston.

The man really likes his pasta. In fact, it might even be the secret to the soon-to-be eight-year veteran’s success.

If you know anything about Bruins winger David Pastrnak, you know his nickname, “Pasta,” isn’t just a convenient play on his last name.

But Pastrnak wasn’t at the store just to talk about his love of his favorite bolognese recipe, which he admits isn’t for everyone. (He tops it off with scoops of alfredo sauce and pesto, in case you were wondering.)

He was there promoting his pasta passion for a very special cause.

The Bruins forward is teaming up with Stop & Shop on a limited-edition pasta box that will support pediatric cancer research and care in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

The Bruins-colored black and gold box, which contains penne pasta, features an autographed photo of Pastrnak and can be found at Stop & Shop locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Even better, the special pasta boxes cost just 88 cents — an homage to Pastrnak’s jersey number. A portion of each box sold will go to cancer research funding at Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

Pastrnak said the initiative helps him “take advantage of the position I’m in” to help others.

“It takes obviously very little for me to help the community,” he added. “It’s so easy for us to take a couple hours of our day for helping Dana-Farber. I really want to help out, especially the kids…I absolutely didn’t hesitate.”

The Czech native also plans to donate some of the pasta to needy children back in his home country and says the pasta boxes are already popular here in the states. “As soon as my mom finds out, I’m going to have to send her some,” he joked.

Of course, Pastrnak also added a bit of hockey talk, expressing optimism for the Bruins’ season after the team lost in the conference semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

It’ll be the 25-year-old’s first season without his idol and countryman David Krejci, who left the Bruins to continue his career back in the Czech Republic: “I’m so happy for him, but obviously going to miss him a ton,” Pastrnak said earlier this week.

But he said it’s “no secret” he wants to achieve the same Stanley Cup championship dreams Krejci and current teammates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have already realized.

“The first goal is to make the playoffs, and then as soon as you’re in the playoffs, the first thought is immediately winning the whole thing,” Pastrnak said. “Hopefully this is the year. We have a great group of guys. We’ve got a bunch of new guys who fit in perfectly. Great energy in the room, and I can’t wait until things get started.”