In a game with two veteran lineups, Coyle scored a goal and assisted on another. He was physical, had his acceleration despite some fatigue, and made some magic with second-line mates Craig Smith and Taylor Hall.

The center from Weymouth, coming off knee surgery, looked like his usual self in the Bruins’ final tune-up on Wednesday, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Charlie Coyle passed his only test of the preseason.

For a team hoping David Krejci’s departure won’t crater their secondary scoring, Coyle’s re-emergence was a welcome sight.

“He looks more fluid,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “There were some nights last year Charlie didn’t look himself … more games will show you, his pace can get back up there.”

At 7:28 of the first, Coyle knocked home a rebound off a Brad Marchand turn-and-fire, and some mucking in front by Craig Smith. The Capitals argued that Coyle, as he got inside position on John Carlson, kicked the puck into the net. Challenge denied.

The Hall-Coyle-Smith line helped save the Bruins from a sloppy second period.

Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov tied it at 6:09, whipping home a rebound that netminder Linus Ullmark kicked to the slot. The Capitals took the lead 56 seconds later, Tom Wilson earning loud boos after his five-hole finish on a breakaway off a turnover by Mike Reilly.

“He’s got to tighten up,” Cassidy said of Ullmark, noting he’s a large goaltender (6 feet, 4 inches) who is leaving room. His defense coughed up several breakaways. Ullmark said Wednesday was “a step in the right direction. It’s the preseason. There’s time for everything to come together.” Cassidy agreed.

“He was better (than last game),” the coach said. “He’s going to need more reps.”

The Bruins escaped that second period tied, thanks to a hustle play by Hall and a gift from Vitek Vanecek. Hall chipped one past the Washington netminder, who was unable to hang onto a leg-kick wrister fired off the rush by Smith. The play was started by a blueline-to-blueline, cross-ice outlet from Coyle.

“It’s a start,” said Coyle, who was 9 for 11 on draws (82 percent) and landed three shots. “We definitely have some things to work on.”

Ullmark and the Bruins’ penalty kill got a workout, killing 6 of 7 chances. Critical to that effort were Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort, the top PK pair. Each played more than six minutes of Boston’s 11:53 shorthanded. The Bruins allowed six shots on the kill.

The Capitals went ahead with 6:31 left in regulation, after Charlie McAvoy picked up a double minor (interference, cross-checking). T.J. Oshie skillfully tipped Alex Ovechkin’s hard pass into the blocker-side corner.

David Pastrnak, in full command, responded with 3:29 remaining. He took a smart pass from Erik Haula off the end boards and faked a slapper, then slipped it through Vanecek’s pads.

The Bruins’ power play (0 for 3) had a chance to win it in the final three minutes after Connor Clifton drew a trip, but couldn’t.

Washington’s Anthony Mantha ended it at 1:41 of OT, beating Ullmark low on a 2 on 1.

