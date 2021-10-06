Gilmore, the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019, was traded to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

“Steph’s obviously a great player,” Jones said Wednesday. “He actually helped me a lot, just talking with him. He’s like, ‘Hey, I see you do this on a film,’ or whatever, so he definitely played a good role for me, just in talking with him.”

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones never got a chance to go up against star cornerback Stephon Gilmore in practice, but the two still developed a relationship in their short time as teammates.

Although he never took the field this year in practice or a game, Gilmore maintained a presence at Gillette Stadium while rehabbing and participating in meetings. Cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino and the rest of the defensive backs spoke highly of Gilmore’s involvement even while he was on the physically unable to perform list.

Gilmore’s interactions apparently weren’t limited to his position group or the defense, though. Jones said he and the four-time Pro Bowler would often chat whenever their paths crossed in the training room.

“I asked him, you know, if I ever was going to get a chance to go up against him,” Jones said. “We just kind of talked some smack back and forth. He’s a good dude.”

Their conversations went beyond trash talk, too, with Gilmore offering some football pointers and other bits of advice.

“It was an honor to even know him,” Jones said. “A lot of the guys on the team have a lot of respect for him. He’s a great player, and he’ll continue to be a great player. I wish him and his family nothing but success.”

The past few days have been rather eventful in New England, first with the return of quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday and now with the trade of Gilmore. Jones, for his part, seems to have adopted a veteran mindset.

“I think that’s just how it goes,” he said. “You can’t get caught up in it. Obviously, you want to focus on what you can do every day to get better. Things change in whatever you’re doing, whatever profession. People come and go. That’s part of it.”

Line limited

The Patriots were without four of their five starting offensive linemen at practice Wednesday. Only center David Andrews was present for the full-pads session, as the club began its on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the Texans in Houston.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu were both absent after getting placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, while right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) were sidelined with injuries.

Wednesday marked Mason’s first appearance on the injury report this year.

Brown is still dealing with the calf injury he suffered early in the season opener against Miami. He has missed the team’s last three games.

Depending on who is able to go Sunday, the Patriots have multiple candidates in play as replacements, starting with Justin Herron, Yasir Durant, Yodny Cajuste, and Ted Karras. James Ferentz, Alex Redmond, and Will Sherman are available off the practice squad.

“We’ll see how it all works out,” coach Bill Belichick said before practice. “There’s obviously some questions there, so I don’t even know the answer myself.”

Smiling, he added, “Not trying to be evasive here. Not that you would ever think that.”

Asked if Onwenu and Wynn could still possibly play, Belichick deferred to the health and safety protocols. Their statuses depend on vaccination status, both of which are unknown.

“We’ll follow the league protocols,” Belichick said. “If they clear, they clear. If they don’t, they don’t.”

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy also did not practice with the groin injury that limited him last week. Seven other players — linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), safety Cody Davis (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), defensive back Jalen Mills (hamstring), and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle) — were limited.

Keeping in touch

Some vibrant and long-lasting group chats have emerged from the running back rooms, according to veteran Brandon Bolden. Despite changes to the position groups over the years, Bolden said the backs from each season keep in touch. For example, the crew from 2015 — Bolden, LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis, and James White — all have an active message thread, as does the crew from 2012 — Bolden, Steven Ridley, Shane Vereen, and Danny Woodhead. Said Bolden: “Out of every room I’ve seen in here, the running backs have been the tightest. It doesn’t matter how long you’re here or how long you’re gone” . . . There was a new body at practice: No. 13, worn by safety Elijah Benton. The Patriots signed Benton to their practice squad after he worked out for the team on Tuesday. Benton went undrafted out of Liberty in 2020 and spent last season with the Cleveland Browns . . . Texas rookie quarterback Davis Mills is familiar with Jones because the two trained together for the combine with trainer David Morris in Mobile, Ala. “Mac is a great dude,” Mills said Wednesday. “He’s been successful so far. He’s handled their offense very well and is progressing.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.