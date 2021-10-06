Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin — The junior raised her season total to 19 goals with a hat trick in the Panthers’ 10-0 Hockomock victory over Stoughton on Tuesday.
Kate Coughlin, Brooks — In a 1-1 game late against Groton, the senior converted on a pass from Mary Adams to score the winner, lifting Brooks to a 3-1 record in Independent School League play.
Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich — The Tigers are spreading their offense out across a talented roster, and the sophomore defender had two goals in Tuesday’s 4-0 Cape Ann League victory over Amesbury.
Taylor Lambo, Watertown — The senior netted three goals in Tuesday’s 6-0 Middlesex League win against Belmont, raising her season total to nine goals and two assists in the Raiders’ 8-0 start. She also announced her commitment to Hamilton College for basketball.
Alex Tardugno, Methuen — The sophomore goaltender had a busy few days in net. She made 25 saves in the Rangers’ 6-0 loss to No. 5 Andover, then made 12 in their 4-0 victory over Lowell.
