Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin — The junior raised her season total to 19 goals with a hat trick in the Panthers’ 10-0 Hockomock victory over Stoughton on Tuesday.

Kate Coughlin, Brooks — In a 1-1 game late against Groton, the senior converted on a pass from Mary Adams to score the winner, lifting Brooks to a 3-1 record in Independent School League play.

Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich — The Tigers are spreading their offense out across a talented roster, and the sophomore defender had two goals in Tuesday’s 4-0 Cape Ann League victory over Amesbury.