“It’s the same,” he said. “Every time I’m away from hockey, I miss it. I want to go back to it. I want to read about it. I want to learn some things. It’s part of my DNA. That passion is definitely still there.

Patrice Bergeron is nearly ready for Oct. 16, the Bruins’ season opener. He’s finding his rhythm, with the puck and without it, his positioning, his flow at 5 on 5 and focus on special teams.

“The day that it won’t, it’ll be the day to stop doing this. It’s important to do it for a reason and have that drive and will to get up and better yourself and help your team as much as possible.”

That’s a fair question for a 36-year-old captain, entering his 18th year in the league. He has been a Bruin since 2003, and his contract (eight years, $55 million) ends after this year. He said earlier in camp he will play out this year and see where he’s at.

He likes where the Bruins are entering the season. General manager Don Sweeney’s commitment to solidify his club’s depth via free agency has brought what looks to be an upgraded third line (newcomers Erik Haula and Nick Foligno with Jake DeBrusk), a more offensively capable fourth line (Tomas Nosek joins the mix), stouter defending on the left side (Derek Forbort) and starter-quality insurance for Jeremy Swayman in net (Linus Ullmark).

“As training camp goes along, you have a better understanding of what the team is gonna look like and you can’t wait for that day to happen and start building something,” Bergeron said. “I thought it was a good training camp from start to finish and we obviously want to end this one on the right note and feeling good heading into next week.”

His future remains uncertain, but Wednesday didn’t feel like his final preseason game of his career.

“I hope he’s here for infinite,” an appreciative coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s a terrific player, still at the elite level. Terrific leader. Terrific person. All those things. To have him around every day is awesome for a guy like me.

“I’ve been around a little bit now, but early on it was that much more help to me. It still is, on a daily basis. I’m just a little more comfortable than I was five years ago. Boy, he made me feel comfortable doing my job. I’ll be forever grateful for that. Not every guy is like that around the league. They’re going to test you. With Bergy, there’s instant respect he gives people, and expects the same in return. It’s a great approach.”

. . .

Ullmark, hoping to improve upon his .813 save percentage this season, was slated to go the distance against the Capitals. The Bruins’ brain trust had yet to decide whether he or Jeremy Swayman would get the start against Dallas . . . Capitals great Alex Ovechkin, who turned 36 last month, enters the season with 730 goals. He needs 42 goals per year over the next four seasons to break Wayne Gretzky’s record (894). “I hope so,” said Bergeron, when asked if he thinks Ovi has a shot. “We started at the same time, in the same generation, same era, so it’d be great to see that. I’ve got tons of respect for him and Sid [Crosby], what they’ve done for the league. It’s not an easy record to break, but the fact he’s there right now and we’re talking about this is impressive already” . . . Cassidy, a Red Sox fan, was understandably excited about Tuesday’s wild-card win. “It’s like the Bruins beating the Habs,” he said. “I wonder if that game was played in New York, with those bombs by [Giancarlo] Stanton, how that would have worked out. That’s home-field advantage for you.”

