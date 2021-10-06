The move reunites Collins with coach Bill Belichick, who drafted him in the second round in 2013, and senior football advisor Matt Patricia, who coached him for three seasons as defensive coordinator in New England and then another as head coach in Detroit.

There were rumblings earlier this week that Collins would be returning for his third stint in New England, but the deal didn’t become official until Wednesday afternoon.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots have signed linebacker Jamie Collins, according to his agent David Canter.

The 31-year-old Collins was released by the Lions last week after the team failed to find a trade partner. He had signed a three-year, $30 million deal in March 2020.

Advertisement

In New England, Collins joins a talented linebacking corps with Matt Judon, Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, and Ronnie Perkins — three of which are former teammates.

“We love Jamie,” Van Noy said.

Collins started his career with the Patriots, before Belichick traded him to the Cleveland Browns in a surprise move in October 2016. Collins spent two-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland before getting released in March 2019.

He returned to the Patriots for the 2019 season, becoming an important piece of the “Boogeymen” crew. Collins appeared in all 16 games that year, recording a team-high 81 tackles, seven sacks, and three interceptions.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.