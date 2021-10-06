The road to the 2021 MIAA football state finals, scheduled for the first weekend in December, will be determined by power rankings that will seed the top 16 teams in eight divisions.
The power rankings are calculated by using a formula that the Globe’s Jim Clark adapted for the state association from a common ranking algorithm that determines a team’s margin of victory (MoV) and strength of schedule (SoS).
After collecting every score statewide through the first four weeks of the eight-week regular season, the Globe is publishing the first set of its rankings.
The No. 1 ranked program in Division 1 is Franklin (4-0, 27.3925), which is coming off the program’s first win over Hockomock League rival Mansfield in 11 years, followed by perennial Catholic Conference contenders St. John’s Prep (4-0, 21.8759) and Xaverian (3-1, 28.8617).
The breakdown in the other divisions:
▪ Division 2 — 1. Milford (4-0, 22.9272); 2. Lincoln-Sudbury (3-0, 20.8966).
▪ Division 3 — 1. Marblehead (4-0, 20.4518); 2. Billerica (4-0, 17.7038).
▪ Division 4 — 1. Scituate (3-1, 19.4053); 2. Danvers (3-1, 19.4053).
▪ Division 5 — 1. Bishop Fenwick (3-1, 14.5854); 2. Hudson (4-0, 12.2514).
▪ Division 6 — 1. St. Mary’s (4-0; 16.9069); 2. Abington (4-0, 15.3331).
▪ Division 7 — 1. Northbridge (4-09, 17.2094); 2. West Boylston (3-1, 15.5753).
▪ Division 8 — 1. Hull (3-1, 7.8305); 2. Ware (4-0, 6.0455).
The first round of the playoffs is scheduled to start Nov. 5-6.
Rankings for football, as well as field hockey, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and girls’ volleyball, will be updated daily. So if your football team is playing on Friday night, you can check in on the updated rankings on Saturday morning.
Athletic directors and coaches, if a record is inaccurate, please contact the Globe at hssports@globe.com.
Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.