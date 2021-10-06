The road to the 2021 MIAA football state finals, scheduled for the first weekend in December, will be determined by power rankings that will seed the top 16 teams in eight divisions.

The power rankings are calculated by using a formula that the Globe’s Jim Clark adapted for the state association from a common ranking algorithm that determines a team’s margin of victory (MoV) and strength of schedule (SoS).

After collecting every score statewide through the first four weeks of the eight-week regular season, the Globe is publishing the first set of its rankings.