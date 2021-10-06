The Sox won the next two games to take the Series and to a man said Eovaldi’s performance had inspired them.

The righthander entered the game in the 12th inning and went six-plus innings under incredible pressure before Max Muncy homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning.

Nate Eovaldi’s epic relief work at Dodger Stadium in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series is still spoken about in reverent terms by his Red Sox teammates.

But here’s the thing: Nobody wants to be remembered for a loss.

Eovaldi chiseled a better line on his postseason record on Tuesday night, pitching five strong innings as the Red Sox beat the Yankees, 6-2, in the American League Wild Card Game.

This time Eovaldi was a winner in a big game and that’s far better than being a worthy loser.

“It’s definitely a much better feeling,” he said. “I’ll really cherish this one.”

Eovaldi allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight without a walk to deliver the Sox into Game 1 of the Division Series at Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

“He was amazing,” manager Alex Cora said.

Eovaldi retired 11 in a row and had a shutout going in the sixth inning when Anthony Rizzo homered to right field. When Aaron Judge reached on an infield hit, Cora went to the bullpen even though Eovaldi had thrown only 71 pitches.

He didn’t want to take a chance with Giancarlo Stanton coming up.

“When I went to the mound he gave me a look like, ‘What are you doing?’” Cora said.

“But it’s just such a tough game to manage because if he stays there and [Stanton] hits a home run, then we felt our bullpen was ready to get the rest of the game.”

Said Eovaldi: “Definitely frustrating but I understand the situation.”

Cora got a little lucky. Facing Ryan Brasier, Stanton hit a rocket off the wall in center. But the Sox executed a perfect relay to get Judge at the plate as shortstop Xander Bogaerts made a perfect throw.

Four relievers combined to allow one run over 3 innings to wrap up the game. The Yankees didn’t score again until there was one out in the ninth inning when Stanton wrapped a home run around the Pesky Pole.

It was a minor annoyance on a night that Sox pitchers struck out 11 without a walk and held the Yankees to six hits.

Eovaldi faced the Yankees seven times this season in all. Tuesday was the sixth time he went at least five innings and allowed two or fewer runs.

But he had allowed seven runs on seven hits over only 2 innings against the Yankees at Fenway on Sept. 24.

“He’s so calm. When he shows up to the ballpark, he’s the same guy when he pitches and when he doesn’t. He was waiting for this one,” Cora said. “They did an amazing job [on Sept. 24]. They took some pitches away, they hunted pitches in certain spots and they did damage. We learned a lot from that.”

Eovaldi, who has five pitches, stayed largely with fastballs, curveballs, and sliders. His fastball averaged 98 miles per hour.

Eovaldi said he established his fastball inside, which made his off-speed pitches more effective.

“For him to pitch that way, they know him. They know him and he was great,” Cora said.

Eovaldi has appeared in seven postseason games for the Sox. He has a 1.63 earned run average over 27 innings and has struck out 24 with three walks. The Sox are 6-1 in those games.

“He’s just a great person,” Cora said. “He’s not only a great pitcher but he’s a great person. He cares about everybody; the way he goes about it in the training room, in the weight room, when he doesn’t pitch, he’s a plus.

“We had the right guy on the mound today.”

In a game with numerous contributors, it was Eovaldi who got the Sox started.

“That’s exactly what we needed out of the guy,” teammate Kyle Schwarber said. “He came out and delivered.”

