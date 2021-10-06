They knew they were chock full of talent, with a number of players who have played for years and spend their offseason with club programs. But they recognized they didn’t always play as a team. They lost a number of key pieces on defense to graduation. And they they had a new coach, who led in a style they weren’t used to. Could they rebuild their defense and learn to play more cohesively?

The Sharks are iffy no more.

Monomoy is off to a 7-1-1 start, and when the first iteration of the MIAA Power Rankings were released last week, the Sharks were No. 1 in Division 4. That’s nothing to sneeze at considering the high caliber of play in the Cape & Islands this season.

While the players may have been unsure how the season would go, new coach Kathryn Andreoli was confident that the team had the mettle to go far.

“I am really lucky to have inherited some great players,” said Andreoli, the daughter of longtime St. John’s Shrewsbury football coach John Andreoli.

When Andreoli was hired, she emphasized conditioning to her players, recognizing that was the component that could push them over the top. “I try to make them better in every area of the game,” said Andreoli, who was a three-sport athlete at Worcester Academy who went on to row crew at Clemson University.

“Conditioning is first and foremost.”

“This year, we are a lot better conditioned,” said DiGiovanni, who already has 18 goals. “She is pushing us to be the best we can be.”

The new-look team also emphasized improving in areas that might not be recorded on a scoresheet.

“I definitely have a stricter approach to coaching,” said Andreoli. “I teach personal accountability and responsibility. First and foremost, we are principle-based. (The team) has adapted really well to this.”

“We have a team bond that we didn’t have last year,” said another of Monomoy’s senior tri-captains, Caroline Upson. “I feel like we have a lot of trust with each other. Everyone knows what they need to do. No one says, ‘Oh, that isn’t my job.’”

Monomoy got off to a hot start, winning its first three contests by 6, 5, and 8 goals, including two shutouts. A fiery Falmouth squad presented the stiffest challenge of September, resulting in a 3-3 tie. It was a game against Nauset on Sept. 24 that convinced the Sharks that things were coming together. With the game scoreless, Susannah Brown and DiGiovanni scored in the fourth quarter to give Monomoy the 2-0 victory.

“During the Nauset game, we worked so hard,” said DiGiovanni, a two-time C&I Lighthouse MVP. “We didn’t let the 0-0 score late phase us.”

It speaks to another lesson Andreoli has taught the team: focus on the present instead of looking back or too far into the future.

“Sometimes high schoolers can definitely get overwhelmed,” said Andreoli. “We are just focusing on today, not next week.”

As Monomoy makes its way through the last month of the regular season, which includes Friday’s rematch with Falmouth and games at Nauset and Sandwich, that advice will be key. The Cape & Islands League has proved it is one of the toughest in the state.

“The Cape was always a strong league when I played field hockey,” said Andreoli. “There are so many multisport athletes on these teams, which I think makes better players. These players also take the time to better their field hockey. We are definitely seeing some strong teams here.”

With the extra elements Andreoli has added, Sharks are one of those strong teams.

“It’s been a good experience,” said Upson. “We are good individually, and she has helped us come together and play as a team.”

Free hits

▪ The Brooks School and Phillips Andover are situated just six miles apart, and in recent years the two prep school programs have enjoyed tough competition with their nonleague rival. Last Thursday, the squads faced off for the first time since 2019, when Andover escaped with a 1-0 win. In the long-awaited rematch, Brooks fell, 3-1, Despite strong play on both sides of the ball and a 12-save performance from freshman Kyleigh Matola (Coventry, R.I.).

Brooks plays a schedule laden with a number of NEPSAC Class A opponents, and coach Tess O’Brien takes pride in her team’s performance against such talented teams.

“It can always be intimidating to play larger schools, but I think our girls really show up to play,” said O’Brien. “There’s just a lot of grit.”

O’Brien’s squad earned a hard-fought 2-1 Independent School League win over Groton on Saturday. Senior captains Brooke Rogers (North Andover) and Kate Coughlin (Reading) scored while freshman Mary Adams (Andover) contributed two assists.

O’Brien said much of her team’s success can be attributed to a culture rooted in respect and inclusivity.

“I can’t say I’ve been a part of too many teams that have such a wonderful relationship on and off the field,” said O’Brien. “There’s a lot of support coming from our upperclassmen.”

▪ The first MIAA power rankings were released Friday, using scores through Sept. 30. In Division 1, Winchester is No. 1, while traditional Western Mass. power Longmeadow was atop Division 2. The always dominant Watertown program leads Division 3, and Monomoy is ranked first in Division 4 . . . As noted previously, the two Capes — Cod and Ann — always have state contenders, and the new power rankings prove it. Both the Cape Ann League and the Cape and Islands League each have five teams in the top 10 of their various division rankings.

Games of the week

Thursday, Hingham at Plymouth North, 4 p.m. — Saturday, the Patriot League rivals battled hard to a 0-0 tie Saturday. On Tuesday, the Harborwomen took down Plymouth South, 3-0, while the Blue Eagles suffered a 2-0 loss to Pembroke.

Friday, Acton-Boxborough at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m. — These Dual County foes each have just one league loss thus far — both against Concord-Carlisle.

Friday, Falmouth at Monomoy, 6 p.m. — Both squads made big jumps in this week’s power rankings. This battle will have big implications in the Cape & Islands League standings.

Saturday, Watertown at Winchester, 10 a.m. — With two ties, Winchester is hanging on to its undefeated record. A nonleague tilt against Watertown, an offensive juggernaut, will be a big test.

Monday, Walpole at Franklin, 7 p.m. —This nonleague matchup between two unbeaten squads is shaping up to be the showdown of the season. Walpole has yet to allow a goal, while the Panthers have outscored opponents, 60-4.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.



