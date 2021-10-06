The Patriots pulled off a Wednesday morning stunner, releasing perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to return from the physically unable to perform list after Week 6, according to an ESPN report.

Two years removed from being named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year – the first player to earn that title under coach Bill Belichick – Gilmore was unhappy with his contract, which was up after this season, and the sides could not come to agreement on a restructured deal.

Gilmore, who did not participate in mandatory minicamp or training camp, was rehabbing a partially torn quadriceps suffered late last season and was due $7 million this season, the final year of his five-year, $65 million pact.