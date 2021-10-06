The Patriots practically invented the term, “Better to get rid of a guy a year too soon instead of a year too late.” They caused many jaws to drop when surprisingly dumping Lawyer Milloy, Richard Seymour, Deion Branch, Logan Mankins, Jamie Collins, and Chandler Jones while still considered productive players. Yet the Patriots continued to win anyway, a testament to their foresight, and the system and culture built over 20 years in Foxborough.

The news on Wednesday morning that the Patriots were releasing Stephon Gilmore conjured one immediate thought: What happened to the shrewdest front office in the NFL?

But the Gilmore release — the sides “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to a midday statement from coach Bill Belichick — is the latest in several head-scratching moves the front office has made the last few years. This team has squandered a stunning number of significant assets.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, desired by several teams looking for a franchise quarterback, was handed to the 49ers in 2017 for a measly second-round pick. Belichick didn’t even call up Cleveland or Chicago to see if he could get a better return.

Quarterback Tom Brady, that guy who won six Super Bowls, was allowed to leave in free agency, with the Patriots only getting a compensatory draft pick, the 96th overall.

And now Gilmore, just two seasons removed from winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, is unceremoniously dumped for nothing. The Patriots have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to try to trade Gilmore, but at best they’re looking at a low draft pick. At worst, they’re releasing one of the top cornerbacks in the league and getting nothing in return.

It’s not that moving on from Gilmore is the wrong move, just like it wasn’t necessarily wrong to move on from Brady or Garoppolo (The Brady decision isn’t looking so great.) It’s that the Patriots have butchered the timing and are getting pennies instead of dollars for their top players.

Let’s break down everything at play here for the Patriots and Gilmore:

⋅ First, it’s disappointing it came to this. The Patriots spent $175 million fully guaranteed on free agents this offseason, but played hardball with Gilmore over a few million.

Yes, Gilmore is 31 and coming off a bit of a down season in which he also suffered a torn quad. But he’s arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Gilmore was disappointed that the Patriots didn’t want to sweeten his deal to keep him in New England, because that was his preference. Gilmore didn’t hold out this training camp, and was so invested in his rehab and rejoining his team, that cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino called him “Coach Steph” because he was helping out the other players so much in the meeting room.

There’s no question that adding Gilmore would have helped in the second half of the season, and that the Patriots are worse off without him. Now there is a lot more pressure on cornerbacks J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, and Jalen Mills to stay healthy. All because the Patriots wouldn’t spend a few more million on one of their best defensive players.

⋅ What’s most disappointing is that it has been obvious for more than a year that the Patriots would either have to do something with Gilmore’s contract or trade him. This is not a decision that sprung up overnight. Gilmore put his house on the market last October while squabbling over a pay raise.

The quad injury Gilmore suffered last December probably complicated plans to trade him, but not to the point that he was untradeable. If the Patriots knew they weren’t going to give Gilmore a raise, they should have traded him this past offseason, even if only for a mid-round pick. That’s a lot better than having to release him for nothing in October.

They did the same thing with Garoppolo. The time to trade him was in the offseason after the Falcons Super Bowl, not at the trade deadline in October, when they had to dump him for a pittance.

⋅ This move was definitely about finances as much as anything. The Patriots only had $2.396 million in cap space as of Wednesday morning, per NFL Players Association records, and didn’t have enough in reserve to pay out bonuses and incentives at the end of the year. The release saves the Patriots more than $6 million in cash and salary cap space.

Normally, a veteran like Gilmore has his salary become fully guaranteed by being on the roster for Week 1. But since Gilmore was on the Physically Unable to Perform list, his $7 million had no guarantees.

The Patriots paid Gilmore four weeks of salary, or about $1.55 million. But they save $5.44 million in salary, another $700,000 in bonuses, and more than $6 million against the cap (though Gilmore leaves behind a dead money salary cap hit of about $10 million).

⋅ Not only can the new cap savings be used to pay incentives and bonuses at the end of the year, but it can also help the Patriots re-sign Collins, who was in discussions late Tuesday.

⋅ Gilmore was supposed to be on PUP for two more weeks, giving the Patriots at least that much time to try to find a better haul. But apparently they realized they weren’t going to get anything for Gilmore, and decided to stop paying him $388,000 per week to rehab.

⋅ Gilmore’s contract probably worked against trading him, as a team would need to have more than $6 million in cap space to make it happen. As of Wednesday morning, several contenders for Gilmore, including the Cardinals, Saints, Bucs, Chiefs, and 49ers, don’t. Another reason why the Patriots should have tried to trade Gilmore this offseason instead of waiting until now.

As a free agent, Gilmore can sign a more creative contract with his new team that can pay him the same, but knock his salary cap number down by several million. Don’t be surprised if he signs a one-year deal that technically is a five-year, with four years that automatically void. That has become a popular way for teams to get around the salary cap.

Gilmore should be able to play right away for his new team without having to go on PUP for a couple more weeks.

⋅ Overall, Gilmore was a terrific signing. They broke the bank for him in 2017, five years and $65 million, with $31 million fully guaranteed — a record for cornerbacks at the time. Gilmore ended up lasting four years and making $59.6 million, and was worth every penny. He played in 56 games and another seven in the playoffs, had two big interceptions in the 2018 Super Bowl run (including one that clinched the win over the Rams), and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 with six interceptions, two touchdowns, and 20 passes defended.

Gilmore’s play dropped off a bit in 2020, but he was still a Pro Bowl cornerback, and he still has good football left.

⋅ Gilmore’s suitors will be teams that consider themselves Super Bowl contenders. The Bucs make a ton of sense, with injuries currently to their top four cornerbacks. The Packers, Chiefs, and Cardinals also make sense, especially since the Cardinals lost Malcolm Butler to a surprise retirement. The Saints have been rumored for months to want Gilmore, while the Panthers could be a good fit after losing first-round cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken foot. Gilmore also lives in Charlotte in the offseason.

Ben Volin