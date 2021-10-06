The Patriots stunned the football world Wednesday morning when they reportedly released perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
The team didn’t confirm the decision, but Gilmore shared a statement on Twitter acknowledging that his time with the Patriots was over.
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base,” he wrote. “We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.
“To Mr. Kraft, the coaches, and the organization thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be part of greatness. Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind.
“Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten.”
October 6, 2021
