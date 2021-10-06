Spain ended Italy’s record unbeaten run of 37 matches by beating the European champion, 2-1, in the Nations League semifinals after Roberto Mancini’s team was reduced to 10 men. Ferran Torres scored two goals in the first half for Spain, the second coming after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for a second yellow card three minutes before the break. Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for Italy late on as the Azzurri threatened an improbable comeback. In the end though, Mancini’s side fell to its first loss in more than three years, since being beaten by Portugal in September 2018. Its unbeaten streak was a world record in international soccer.

Steve Malik , the owner of the North Carolina Courage, said Wednesday the organization was not aware of allegations of sexual harassment against former coach Paul Riley until the report that led to his firing and apologized for the franchise’s “failure” to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward. Malik statement in an open letter was the team’s first public comment beyond the announcement of Riley’s dismissal last Thursday. The allegations rocked the league and led to the resignation of National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird . Malik said in his letter that the Courage “conducted due diligence” in retaining Riley and the coaching staff after Malik bought the team in 2017. “We were made aware of an investigation into Mr. Riley’s behavior in 2015 and were subsequently assured that he was in good standing,” Malik wrote. “During his employment with the Courage, we had no knowledge of allegations of sexual harassment or coercion. When we learned of the horrific allegations in last week’s reporting, we took those seriously and immediately terminated Mr. Riley.” Two former NWSL players, Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim , came forward with the allegations of abuse, including sexual coercion, dating back more than a decade. The allegations were detailed last week in a story by The Athletic.

BASKETBALL

NBA won’t test for marijuana this season

The NBA has agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season, a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the COVID-19 “restart bubble” and has remained since. Drug testing will continue for things such as human growth hormone and performance-enhancers, along with what the league calls “drugs of abuse” — such as methamphetamine, cocaine and opiates. But the league’s agreement with the National Basketball Players Association over random marijuana tests will continue for at least another season. “We have agreed with the NBPA to extend the suspension of random testing for marijuana for the 2021-22 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. The agreement was revealed to players in a memo from the union, the details of which were first reported by ESPN. The league suspended testing in March 2020 when play was suspended in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, then agreed with the players to test for performance-enhancers in the bubble at Walt Disney World that summer. But marijuana wasn’t on that list, wasn’t tested for last season and now won’t be this season either.

Hockey

Canadiens G Carey Price likely to miss start of season

Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme said he does not expect Carey Price to practice before the start of the regular season, making it unlikely the star goaltender will be ready for next week’s opener next Wednesday at Toronto. Ducharme said Price is “not doing well right now” as he recovers from a non-COVID-19 illness. Price also had offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Ducharme said the Canadiens will ease the 34-year-old Price back into action once he recovers. He also said defenseman Joel Edmundson will be out two to three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Miscellany

ESPN puts Steele on hiatus

Sage Steele will not appear on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast. Steele appeared on a podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler where she criticized ESPN and the Walt Disney Company’s mandate for employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Steele also recently tested positive for COVID-19 but it was not clear whether her absence from programming this week was also due to that. She also questioned former President Barack Obama’s decision to identify himself as Black on the recent US Census, as well as saying female journalists “need to be responsible as well” if inappropriate comments are directed at them based on how they’re dressed . . . Dozens of drawings from American boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who died in 2016 at the age of 74 after years of battling Parkinson’s disease, sold for nearly $1 million at auction in New York City. More than 30 of Ali’s drawings and sketches from the private collection of his mentor Rodney Hilton Brown were part of an auction of sports memorabilia called “TCM Presents . . . It’s a Knockout!” organized in New York by the British auction house Bonhams. The auction also included items related to Ali, or that used to belong to the boxer, like his boxing gloves ... Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open. Stephens won 7 of 18 break points. She raced to a 5-0 lead in the third set before Watson held, then served out the win. Watson had seven aces and seven double faults on the hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

