The Red Sox and Audacy, WEEI’s parent company, announced Wednesday that they have extended their radio broadcast rights deal.

Specifics weren’t immediately available on the terms of the deal, but it will keep Red Sox regular-season, postseason, and spring training games on sports radio WEEI, which has been their flagship station since 1995.

“Few things embody the city of Boston better than the Red Sox, and we’re delighted to extend our partnership with the team,” Tim Clarke, senior vice president and market manager, Audacy Boston, said in a statement. “The team has delivered some of the most memorable moments in baseball over the course of the last two decades and we’re proud to continue giving our audience a front row seat to everything surrounding the team.”