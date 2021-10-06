“I know a lot of it I take responsibility for because, I mean, coming down a stretch like this it’s a bad time to be playing bad baseball,” he said. “But sometimes it happens. It happens to the best of them.”

Bogaerts knew it. After his team was swept at the hands of the lowly Orioles and was clinging to its playoff life last week, he admitted how deeply he knew it.

There were more than enough late-season moments of ineptitude that made where the Red Sox find themselves today seem an impossible dream. Among their biggest problems was the ill-timed slump of Xander Bogaerts, whose final nine regular-season games (in which the Sox went 4-5) included a meager five hits, none for extra bases.

Advertisement

And then, he added something that carries extra resonance today: “But you can’t keep a good guy down for too long.”

Tuesday night at Fenway, the best of the Red Sox good guys got up off the mat in a most dramatic way, standing firmly in the center of everything that went right in the one-game wild card survival pool. If starting pitcher Nate Eovaldi was the workhorse on the mound to lift the Red Sox to their 6-2 win over the Yankees, Bogaerts was his counterpart in the box and on the field.

A two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

A perfect relay throw in the top of the sixth.

A sprint from first to home in the bottom of the sixth.

Translation?

A welcome cushion with an early lead and all the breathing room Eovaldi would need.

A crushing blow to the best Yankee threat of the night, cutting down a barreling Aaron Judge at home plate.

An all-out effort around the bases to negate the one meager run the Yanks had just scored on Anthony Rizzo’s solo homer, pushing the lead back to three runs.

Advertisement

“Talk about big plays by a big player tonight in Xander. Big homer, and Kiké [Hernández] with the great relay to him,“ as Kyle Schwarber, author of his own Red Sox home run later in the game, put it. “If I could label play of the game, that would be play of the game for me, where Xander holes him down at the plate and keeps it from a 3-1 game instead of a 3-2 game.”

When it was all over, and Bogaerts was practically dancing his way off the field, it was obvious yet again how much he means to this team. As the Red Sox head to Tampa to face the division-winning Rays in the AL Division Series, they do so behind their de facto captain.

Bogaerts, 28 and the longest-tenured player on the roster, has moved seamlessly into the space vacated by the likes of Mookie Betts and David Price, the veteran voices who helped this team win it all back in 2018. That he never lost faith in his skills speaks to the respect he has for himself. That his teammates never lost faith in him speaks to the respect he has earned from them.

“This game can kick you in the butt sometimes, where you can be going really good and then you show up the next day and you don’t know what this thing is in your hands. It’s a crazy game,” said Schwarber. “But to see the work that guy puts in on a daily basis, to be able to put himself in a great position tonight . . . it means a lot to us as a team.

Advertisement

“And he is the guy who has been here through multiple championships, and to see him step up tonight and do it, it is phenomenal. You can’t say enough good things about Bogaerts. You can’t say enough good things about what he brings to our ballclub.”

Like putting team over self. Consider the defensive play he made in the sixth, when the Yankees were finally showing some signs of life. With Rizzo’s home run already cutting the deficit to 3-1, a one-out single by Judge and the ensuing Green Monster shot by Giancarlo Stanton should have set the Yankees up for a long rally. Instead, between third-base coach Phil Nevin’s bad decision to send Judge, and Bogaerts’ perfect scoop, turn, and throw to Kevin Plawecki — did you see how perfectly the ball was placed for the tag, just off the plate and slightly up the third base line? — the rally was over.

No one loved it more than Bogaerts.

“That was better than a homer for me personally,” he said. “If that run scores, it’s 3-2. Stanton is at second base, the whole momentum is on their side. The dugout is getting pumped up. As Judge was out at home, I saw Stanton was pretty mad. He probably wanted a homer there but also an RBI, and he didn’t get that. And he probably felt like he didn’t do much because that run didn’t score.

Advertisement

“I feel like that was one of the biggest moments in the game regardless of all the homers and all the walks. That changed momentum big time.”

Indeed it did, because Bogaerts changed the momentum of his own game, too. He couldn’t have timed it better.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.