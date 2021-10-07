2. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

3. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

4. Bewilderment Richard Powers Norton

5. The Madness of Crowds Louise Penny Minotaur

6. Matrix Lauren Groff Riverhead Books

7. Apples Never Fall Liane Moriarty Holt

8. The Last Graduate Naomi Novik Del Rey

9. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

10. The Book of Form and Emptiness Ruth Ozeki Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Peril Bob Woodward, Robert Costa S&S

2. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

3. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Viking

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

7. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

8. Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography Laurie Woolever Ecco

9. No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear) Kate Bowler Random House

10. The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783 Joseph J. Ellis Liveright

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

4. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

5. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

8. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

9. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

10. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

6. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive Lucy Adlington Harper

7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

10. 50 Hikes with Kids New England Wendy Gorton Timber Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 3. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.