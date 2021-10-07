Restless Books announced last week that Boston area author, poet, and translator Ani Gjika has been awarded the 2021 Restless Books Prize for New Immigrant Writing, and her winning memoir, “By Its Right Name,” will be published by the press in 2023. The prize, which is now in its fifth year, honors debut works of fiction and non-fiction by first-generation immigrants, and local authors Grace Talusan (“ The Body Papers ”) and Rajiv Mohabir (“ Antiman ”) have been recent winners. Bold, tender, intimate, Gjika’s book explores the arrival into and exploration of her sexuality, how her sense of desire was shaped by her childhood in Albania, by trauma, by speaking what goes unspoken. “The future is behind me. I can’t see it. The past always in front of me waving a finger going tsk, tsk, tsk, remember what you were like , and I do, and I carry all that I’ve been. But it is Now when I breathe,” Gjika writes in an excerpt from the book. The judges described the “By Its Right Name” as “memorable, rich, and daring, simultaneously a portrait of Albania during the fall of communism; an exploration of language, desire, and power; and a bracingly honest sexual coming of age that unfolds across continents.” Besides publication, the winner also receives $10,000.

Books in Brattleboro

The Brattleboro Literary Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this fall, and though had hopes of running in-person events, are opting instead to keep the festival virtual this year, for the second time. The festival opens on Thursday evening, October 14, with a panel discussion on “Poetry, Identity & Coming of Age.” Friday evening offers two more panels, and the bulk of the event unfolds over Saturday and Sunday, with a huge selection of readings and talks. Poetry events include talks and readings with Kerrin McCadden, Vijay Seshadri, Dan Chiasson, Mark Wunderlich, Maggie Doherty, Edward Hirsch, and Jane Hirshfield; fiction writers include Dariel Suarez, Lily King, Imbolo Mbue, Lauren Oyler, Kristin Valdez Quade, Eric Nguyen, Jakob Guanzon, and Julie Pham, among others; and in the non-fiction department, writers include Louis Menand, Megan Mayhew Bergman, Jude Joffee-Block, Jo Ann Beard, and Carl Zimmer, among others. All events are free, and registration is required. For a complete schedule and to register, visit brattleborolitfest.org.

Poems on hunger

The poems in Jane Wong’s new collection, “How to Not Be Afraid of Everything,” out this week from Alice James book, are poems of all kinds of hunger. Her lines are full of food — grated ginger, durian, gristle, a rotting head of broccoli, mangoes ripening on the windowsill. She writes of what goes in the mouth, what stays in the mouth, what’s swallowed and what’s spit out as she explores inequity, the ghosts of history, the complexities of love, including how “to love a country that refuses / to look you in the eye.” The arresting collection won the Alice James Books Award Editor’s Choice, and the long poem included in the collection, “When you Died,” she dedicates to the people, her family members included, who died during the Great Leap Forward, the Maoist agricultural reform campaign in which 36 million people starved to death in China between 1958 and 1962. An electric thread of fear lives in her lines, with a clear and defiant will to if not master it then learn how best live with it. “I repeat: I will not be afraid / that the world is about power. / My ghosts fill me with feathers, / my lungs: a mane unplucked.”

Coming Out

“How High? — That High” by Diane Williams (Soho)

“The Cabinet” by Un-Su Kim, translated from the Korean by Sean Lin Halbert (Angry Robot)

“Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief” by Victoria Chang (Milkweed)

Pick of the Week

Colleen Carroll at Atticus Books in New Haven, Connecticut, recommends “The Country Girls” by Edna O’Brien (FSG): “This set of three novels is the clearest precursor to Ferrante that I’ve read. Out in the early 1960s, they are beautifully written and deeply engaging, a coming of age story under the cloud of repression. Society gives little choice to some. The characters do more than just endure: they love and laugh; they form bonds and betray one another; even with their limitations they attempt to change; they live off the page.”

