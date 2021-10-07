The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a world tour on Thursday with a stop at America’s most beloved ball park.
The California quartet will perform at Fenway Park on Sept. 10, 2022 with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat as part of their 32-city global stadium tour, which kicks off in Spain, according a statement from Live Nation. Elsewhere on the tour, the alt-rock titans will be accompanied by The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and King Princess.
The tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the US, organizers said.
Advertisement
The Chili Peppers will perform their career-spanning hits as well as new tracks from their forthcoming album, the announcement said.
Ticket sales won’t be available for the Fenway show until a later date, according to the tour schedule, but will be available for the other venues starting Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., with presale beginning Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.
Here’s a look at the full 2022 tour schedule:
Europe
Sat. Jun. 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
Tue. Jun. 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic
Fri. Jun. 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark
Wed. Jun. 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium
Sat. Jun. 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)
Wed. Jun. 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford
Sat. Jun. 25 – London, UK – London Stadium
Wed. Jun. 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
Fri. July 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Sun. July 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)
Tue. July 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium
Fri. July 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Advertisement
Tue. July 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
North America
Sat. July 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
Wed. July 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Fri. July 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sun. July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Wed. Aug. 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Sat. Aug. 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Wed. Aug. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
Fri. Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
Sun. Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Wed. Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
Fri. Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Sun. Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue. Aug. 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Thu. Sept. 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Sat. Sept. 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Thu. Sept. 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Sat. Sept. 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (on sale date TBA)
Thu. Sept. 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Sun. Sept. 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.