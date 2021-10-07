fb-pixel Skip to main content

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a world tour on Thursday with a stop at America’s most beloved ball park.

The California quartet will perform at Fenway Park on Sept. 10, 2022 with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat as part of their 32-city global stadium tour, which kicks off in Spain, according a statement from Live Nation. Elsewhere on the tour, the alt-rock titans will be accompanied by The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and King Princess.

The tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the US, organizers said.

The Chili Peppers will perform their career-spanning hits as well as new tracks from their forthcoming album, the announcement said.

Ticket sales won’t be available for the Fenway show until a later date, according to the tour schedule, but will be available for the other venues starting Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., with presale beginning Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.

Here’s a look at the full 2022 tour schedule:

Europe

Sat. Jun. 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla

Tue. Jun. 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic

Fri. Jun. 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

Wed. Jun. 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium

Sat. Jun. 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed. Jun. 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Sat. Jun. 25 – London, UK – London Stadium

Wed. Jun. 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Fri. July 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Sun. July 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue. July 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium

Fri. July 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue. July 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

North America

Sat. July 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Wed. July 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Fri. July 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sun. July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed. Aug. 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sat. Aug. 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Wed. Aug. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri. Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Sun. Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Wed. Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Fri. Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sun. Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue. Aug. 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thu. Sept. 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Sat. Sept. 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Thu. Sept. 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Sat. Sept. 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (on sale date TBA)

Thu. Sept. 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Sun. Sept. 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field




Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.

