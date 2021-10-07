The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a world tour on Thursday with a stop at America’s most beloved ball park.

The California quartet will perform at Fenway Park on Sept. 10, 2022 with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat as part of their 32-city global stadium tour, which kicks off in Spain, according a statement from Live Nation. Elsewhere on the tour, the alt-rock titans will be accompanied by The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and King Princess.

The tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the US, organizers said.