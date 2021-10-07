fb-pixel Skip to main content
Farah Stockman ("American Made") reads Thursday, October 14, at the Boston Athenaeum.
Farah Stockman ("American Made") reads Thursday, October 14, at the Boston Athenaeum.Bella Wang

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Brendan Wenzel (”Inside Cat”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ananda Lima (”Mother/Land”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.

MONDAY

Seth Wickersham (”It’s Better to be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness”) is in conversation with Chad Finn in person at 7 p.m. at The Bull Run in Shirley (the event is hosted by The Silver Unicorn Bookstore; tickets are $40 and include an autographed copy of the book) . . . Richard Warren Brewster (”Witchcraft Legacy: Stories from the Big Attic”) is in conversation with Gretchen Grant at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

TUESDAY

David Wallace (”Philosophy of Physics: A Very Short Introduction”) is in conversation with Jacob Barandes at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Gregory Maguire (”The Brides of Maracoor”) is in conversation with Christopher Moore at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Dylan Dreyer (”Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Armando Lucas Correa (”In Search of Emma: How We Created Our Family”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Jurenovich at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Michelle Bowdler (”Is Rape a Crime?: A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto”) is in conversation with Lacy Crawford at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman (”Red Deception”) are in conversation with Stan Deutsch at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Hope Larson and Rebecca Mock (”Salt Magic”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Sophie Escabasse (”Witches of Brooklyn: What the Hex?!”) is in conversation with Nicole Lesperance at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . John Vandemoer (”Rigged Justice: How the College Admissions Scandal Ruined an Innocent Man’s Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Christopher Golden (”The Ghosts of Who You Were”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Gentile Brewing Company in Beverly (the event is hosted by Copper Dog Books).

WEDNESDAY

Eugene Yelchin (”The Genius Under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain”) reads at 10 a.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Mary Beard (”Twelve Caesars: Images of Power from the Ancient World to the Modern”) is in conversation with Emma Dench at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can or $41 for admission and a shipped copy of the book) . . . Mary Elizabeth Pope (”The Gods of Green County”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Elizabeth C. Bunce (”Cold-Blooded Myrtle”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Joshua Prager (”The Family Roe: An American Story”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (ticket prices depend on in-person or virtual attendance) . . . Lindsay Ellis (”Truth of the Divine”) is in conversation with John Scalzi at 8 p.m. at Porter Square Books (tickets are $28.99 and include a signed copy of the book to be picked up or shipped).

THURSDAY

A. R. Capetta (”The Heartbreak Bakery”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . A. Rahema Mooltrey (“How to Be a Social Justice Advocate: Create Positive Change in Your Home, Community, and World”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe . . . Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, Ryan Conrad, Berend McKenzie, and Miranda Recht (”Between Certain Death and a Possible Future: Queer Writing on Growing up with the AIDS Crisis”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Farah Stockman (”American Made: What Happens to People When Work Disappears”) is in conversation with Linda Henry in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (ticket prices depend on in-person or virtual attendance) . . . Nick Offerman (”Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside”) is in conversation with Jeff Tweedy and George Saunders at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $28 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up, or $37 for admission and a shipped copy of the book).

FRIDAY

David Hajdu and John Carey (”A Revolution in Three Acts: The Radical Vaudeville of Bert Williams, Eva Tanguay, and Julian Eltinge”) are in conversation with Eric K. Washington at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Daphne A. Brooks (”Liner Notes for the Revolution: The Intellectual Life of Black Feminist Sound”) is in conversation with David Leonard at 3 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . David Livingstone Smith (”Making Monsters: The Uncanny Power of Dehumanization”) is in conversation with Paul Bloom at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kylie Lee Baker (”The Keeper of Night”) is in conversation with Julie C. Dao at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Donna L. Washington (“Boo Stew”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Marta McDowell (”Unearthing the Secret Garden: The Plants and Places That Inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Frannie Lindsay (”The Snow’s Wife”), Maureen McElroy (”Car Poems”), and Brian Simoneau (”No Small Comfort”) are in conversation with Sandee Storey at 7:30 p.m. at Jamaica Pond Poets.

SATURDAY

Adria Karlsson (“My Sister, Daisy”) reads in person at 11 a.m. The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Margaret Jull Costa (”Empty Wardrobes”), Jenny McPhee (”Family Lexicon”), and Suzanne Jill Levine (”Forgotten Journey”) are in conversation with Kate Zambreno at noon at Brookline Booksmith.

