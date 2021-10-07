Brendan Wenzel (”Inside Cat”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ananda Lima (”Mother/Land”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.

MONDAY

Seth Wickersham (”It’s Better to be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness”) is in conversation with Chad Finn in person at 7 p.m. at The Bull Run in Shirley (the event is hosted by The Silver Unicorn Bookstore; tickets are $40 and include an autographed copy of the book) . . . Richard Warren Brewster (”Witchcraft Legacy: Stories from the Big Attic”) is in conversation with Gretchen Grant at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

Advertisement

TUESDAY

David Wallace (”Philosophy of Physics: A Very Short Introduction”) is in conversation with Jacob Barandes at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Gregory Maguire (”The Brides of Maracoor”) is in conversation with Christopher Moore at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Dylan Dreyer (”Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Armando Lucas Correa (”In Search of Emma: How We Created Our Family”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Jurenovich at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Michelle Bowdler (”Is Rape a Crime?: A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto”) is in conversation with Lacy Crawford at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman (”Red Deception”) are in conversation with Stan Deutsch at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Hope Larson and Rebecca Mock (”Salt Magic”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Sophie Escabasse (”Witches of Brooklyn: What the Hex?!”) is in conversation with Nicole Lesperance at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . John Vandemoer (”Rigged Justice: How the College Admissions Scandal Ruined an Innocent Man’s Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Christopher Golden (”The Ghosts of Who You Were”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Gentile Brewing Company in Beverly (the event is hosted by Copper Dog Books).

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Eugene Yelchin (”The Genius Under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain”) reads at 10 a.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Mary Beard (”Twelve Caesars: Images of Power from the Ancient World to the Modern”) is in conversation with Emma Dench at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can or $41 for admission and a shipped copy of the book) . . . Mary Elizabeth Pope (”The Gods of Green County”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Elizabeth C. Bunce (”Cold-Blooded Myrtle”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Joshua Prager (”The Family Roe: An American Story”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (ticket prices depend on in-person or virtual attendance) . . . Lindsay Ellis (”Truth of the Divine”) is in conversation with John Scalzi at 8 p.m. at Porter Square Books (tickets are $28.99 and include a signed copy of the book to be picked up or shipped).

Advertisement

THURSDAY

A. R. Capetta (”The Heartbreak Bakery”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . A. Rahema Mooltrey (“How to Be a Social Justice Advocate: Create Positive Change in Your Home, Community, and World”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe . . . Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, Ryan Conrad, Berend McKenzie, and Miranda Recht (”Between Certain Death and a Possible Future: Queer Writing on Growing up with the AIDS Crisis”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Farah Stockman (”American Made: What Happens to People When Work Disappears”) is in conversation with Linda Henry in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (ticket prices depend on in-person or virtual attendance) . . . Nick Offerman (”Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside”) is in conversation with Jeff Tweedy and George Saunders at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $28 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up, or $37 for admission and a shipped copy of the book).

Advertisement

FRIDAY

David Hajdu and John Carey (”A Revolution in Three Acts: The Radical Vaudeville of Bert Williams, Eva Tanguay, and Julian Eltinge”) are in conversation with Eric K. Washington at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Daphne A. Brooks (”Liner Notes for the Revolution: The Intellectual Life of Black Feminist Sound”) is in conversation with David Leonard at 3 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . David Livingstone Smith (”Making Monsters: The Uncanny Power of Dehumanization”) is in conversation with Paul Bloom at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kylie Lee Baker (”The Keeper of Night”) is in conversation with Julie C. Dao at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Donna L. Washington (“Boo Stew”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Marta McDowell (”Unearthing the Secret Garden: The Plants and Places That Inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Frannie Lindsay (”The Snow’s Wife”), Maureen McElroy (”Car Poems”), and Brian Simoneau (”No Small Comfort”) are in conversation with Sandee Storey at 7:30 p.m. at Jamaica Pond Poets.

SATURDAY

Adria Karlsson (“My Sister, Daisy”) reads in person at 11 a.m. The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Margaret Jull Costa (”Empty Wardrobes”), Jenny McPhee (”Family Lexicon”), and Suzanne Jill Levine (”Forgotten Journey”) are in conversation with Kate Zambreno at noon at Brookline Booksmith.