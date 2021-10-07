OCEANATOR Brooklyn singer-shredder Elise Okusami’s crunchy riffs and gooey hooks are a neo-power-pop delight, and Oceanator’s 2020 album “Things I Never Said” is a powerhouse showcase for both, with songs that are packed with twists yet instantly memorable. She opens for the gleefully prickly Los Angeles avant-rockers Cheekface. Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Sonia, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, mideastoffers.com

WILLOW Over the last decade or so, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has put out a steady stream of music that varies wildly in style while remaining rooted in deeply felt emotions. Her latest project, “lately I feel EVERYTHING,” is appealingly all over the map, calling back to the mall-emo era on “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” and indulging in goth-pop grandeur on “Lipstick.” Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

Advertisement

ENUMCLAW This Tacoma four-piece, which released their debut EP, “Jimbo Demo,” earlier this year, plays fuzzed-out, bummer-riding rock that pairs thudding, melodic bass lines with the over-it wail and pedal-refracted riffs of frontman Aramis Johnson. Oct. 14, 8 p.m. Middle East Downstairs, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, mideastoffers.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

CHRIS THILE No Punch Brothers, no Nickel Creek this time; instead, it’s Chris Thile and his mandolin, performing songs from his latest release, “Laysongs,” his first solo record and one that, as his label puts it, “contextualizes and banters with his ideas about spirituality.” Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. $59-$79. Cary Hall, 1605 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington. 617-531-1257, www.caryhalllexington.com

MON LAFERTE The Chilean singer-songwriter has been busy of late, rendering iterations of her rootsy mélange that draws from all of the Americas. Earlier this year, she released the sensational “SEIS,” an exploration of Mexican folk musics, and she’s about to release “1940 Carmen,” which was inspired by the time she spent in Los Angeles this summer. Oct. 10, 7 p.m. $25-$45. Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

Advertisement

MCNALLY DOES WAYLON Roots chameleon Shannon McNally’s latest stop is outlaw country; she’s just released an album of songs by or associated with Waylon Jennings, “The Waylon Sessions.” She’ll play the album in its entirety Wednesday, and, as suits the music, she’ll do it accompanied by a full-blown honky-tonk outfit. Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. $20. City Winery Haymarket Lounge, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JOAN WATSON-JONES An intimate, swinging singer and jazz songwriter, New England-based Watson-Jones will perform selections from her latest album, “Choices,” with her longtime band: pianist Frank Wilkins, bassist Dave Zox, and drummer Alvin Terry. Oct. 9, 4:30 p.m. $12. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

DANIELA SCHÄCHTER QUARTET The engaging Sicilian-born singer and pianist has performed with the likes of Christian McBride, Teri Lyne Carrington, and Regina Carter. For this performance, she and her new group — trumpet virtuoso Phil Grenadier, ubiquitous bassist John Lockwood, and versatile drummer Mark Walker — will play a mix of originals and new arrangements of standards. Oct 10, 2 p.m. $10. W Gallery, 57 Andrew Ave., Wayland. 774-421-9211, www.artswayland.com

ROBERT FINLEY The gritty, soulful blues singer, a Louisiana native, endured decades of hard knocks before finally breaking through late in life. His acclaimed new album, “Sharecropper’s Son,” produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, has raised his profile even more. Oct. 14, 10 p.m. $20. The Porch Southern Fare and Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. www.theporchsouthern.com

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Music director Andris Nelsons leads off week No. 2 back at Symphony Hall with two pieces by Strauss, the Love Scene from “Feuersnot” and “Death and Transfiguration.” Mozart’s Concerto in E-flat for Two Pianos will feature the BSO debuts of Philadelphia-based twin pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton; the Princeton-born sisters are stepping in at the last minute for Lucas and Arthur Jussen, who are grounded due to visa issues. Oct. 8, 9, and 12. Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave. www.bso.org

Philadelphia-based Naughton sisters, Christina and Michelle. Courtesy BSO

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY In its first performance for a live indoor audience since the COVID-19 shutdown, H+H pairs the very familiar (Vivaldi’s chestnut “Four Seasons,” featuring concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky as soloist and leader) with something new, in the live premiere of Jonathan Woody’s H+H-commissioned suite for orchestra after themes of Charles Ignatius Sancho. Oct. 8 and 10. Symphony Hall. 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org

A FAR CRY It takes more than two to tango at this chamber music concert, which pairs music by Raimundo Penaforte and Shulamit Ran with Brahms’s Sextet in B-flat Major. Oct. 9, 4 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Jamaica Plain; Oct. 10, 3 p.m., Longy School of Music, Cambridge. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD A coming-of-age solo play by Caleen Sinnette Jennings that stars Jasmine M. Rush as Jacqueline Marie Butler, a Black teenager living in Queens in the 1960s. Against the backdrop of the civil rights movement, Jacqueline attends a progressive school in Greenwich Village where she is one of only a handful of Black students. Rush portrays more than a dozen characters. Directed by Dawn M. Simmons. Through Oct. 31. The Nora@Central Square Theater, The Front Porch Arts Collective, and the Hangar Theatre. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, www.CentralSquareTheater.org

Advertisement

THE SOUND INSIDE A guarded, cancer-stricken Yale professor of creative writing (Jennifer Rohn) enters into an unlikely friendship with a mysterious freshman and aspiring novelist from Vermont (Nathan Malin). Adam Rapp’s Tony-nominated drama is a potent combination of character study, meditation on mortality, examination of the writing life, and psychological mystery. Directed by Bryn Boice. Through Oct. 16. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE If you can get past some self-indulgent and labored stretches, you’ll find this an intriguing “Merchant.” Director Igor Golyak inventively mashes together elements of slapstick, bits of other Shakespeare plays, the ersatz combat of pro wrestling, game shows, puppetry, cabaret — and “Cabaret,” with an ending that connects Shakespeare’s play directly with the horrors of the Holocaust. Nael Nacer brings a mesmerizing intensity to his portrayal of Shylock. Through Oct. 17. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Plaza Theatre, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-241-2200, www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

DON AUCOIN

Advertisement





Dance

Island Moving Company created and premiered “La Palomba / Ascending,” in Matera, Bascillicata, Italy, and now will perform the piece in Newport, R.I. clarissa lapolla

ISLAND MOVING COMPANY The Rhode Island company began its 40th anniversary season with a cultural exchange tour to Italy. In collaboration with Italy’s Breathing Art Company, IMC created the new “La Palomba / Ascending,” inspired by massive sculptures in Matera’s La Palomba Sculpture Park made from the rubble of the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers. Now IMC is performing the new piece on its home turf. Oct. 15-16, $35-$45. Outdoor Stage at Great Friends Meeting House, Newport, R.I. www.islandmovingco.org

CELEBRATING PEARL PRIMUS The life and work of the choreographer-dancer are honored in a special evening that brings together collaborators, colleagues, and friends of the legendary trailblazer, who lived and worked in Western Massachusetts. Following a screening of Stan Sherer’s documentary, “Pearl Primus, ‘Omowale,’ Child Returned Home,” Paul Dennis moderates a panel conversation with the filmmaker, Michael Manswell, Kim Bears, M’bewe Escobar, and scholars Peggy and Murray Schwartz. Oct. 14, Free. Bowker Auditorium, UMass Amherst. https://fac.umass.edu

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

FABRIC OF A NATION: AMERICAN QUILT STORIES A loosely chronological display, this show subverts the notion of fusty craftwork with pieces that empower marginalized people from an array of multiracial and LGBTQIA+ communities. It spans eras, showing that quilting has always had urgent narrative purpose, from the Underground Railroad of years past to the stories of Indigenous people and their struggle to thrive today. Through Jan. 17, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

BY HER HAND: ARTEMISIA GENTILESCHI AND WOMEN ARTISTS IN ITALY 1500-1800 Gentileschi, the first woman ever admitted to Florence’s Accademia delle Arti del Disegno, produced one of the most arresting and singular artworks of her era: “Judith Slaying Holofernes,” circa 1614, a wildly violent scene of two women murdering a man with a knife. In the Renaissance, when depicting violence against women was hardly uncommon, the piece was an outlier to say the least. But so was Gentileschi: Raped two years prior by the painter Agostino Tassi, Gentileschi had radical intention for her work, given the times — female empowerment. This show draws a line from her defiance through centuries of women artists demanding their seat at the table, against the odds. Through Jan. 9, Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St., Hartford. 860-278-2670, www.thewadsworth.org

ROSE ART MUSEUM More than 17 months after shutting down in the pandemic’s early stages, the Rose became one of the first of its university-gallery peers to reopen to the public last summer. It jumped back to life with a pair of new exhibitions: The self-explanatory “re: collections, Six Decades at the Rose Art Museum” and “Frida Kahlo: POSE,” a show of the artist’s paintings, drawings, and photographs through a lens of her gender-fluid self imaginings. “POSE” on view through Dec. 19; “re: collections” ongoing. Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, www.brandeis.edu/rose

MURRAY WHYTE

PORTRAITURE 1: OTHERS, MOSTLY PAINTING This exhibition delves into the psychologically freighted prisms of projection inherent in portraiture: How the subject desires to be seen, what the painter sees in the subject, and what the viewer perceives in the painting. Several of Boston’s standout portraitists are featured, including Daphne Confar, Keith Morris Washington, and Laura Chasman. Through Oct. 31. Suffolk University Gallery, 8 Ashburton Place. www.sites.suffolk.edu/artgallery

CATE McQUAID

"Rosemary Gives Sage Advice" by Daphne Confar, one of the portraitists featured in "Portraiture 1: Others, Mostly Painting" at Suffolk University Gallery. Courtesy Suffolk University Gallery









EVENTS

Comedy

HASAN MINHAJ: THE KING’S JESTER The former “Daily Show” correspondent and “Patriot Act” host is back on TV playing an anchor on “The Morning Show,” and back on tour with a new storytelling show in the style of his 2017 Netflix special, “Homecoming King.” Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. $47-$97. The Chevalier, 30 Forest St., Medford. 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com

JONO ZALAY “The thing about time travel,” says Zalay on his album “Snake Oil for Humorous Relief,” “is, when asked ‘What would you do with a time machine?,’ everyone’s number one answer? Go back and kill Hitler. My issue with that is, never is the question phrased, ‘Who would you go back and kill?’” Oct. 8-9, 7:30 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

LADIES OF LAUGHTER: FUNNY AND FABULOUS TOUR Three headliners — Kelly MacFarland, Kendra Cunningham, and Erin Maguire — share the bill under the banner of Ladies of Laughter, an organization that produces a comedy competition, workshops, and shows. Oct. 8, 8 p.m. $28. TCAN Center for Arts, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

CHILDREN’S COSTUME BALL Get dolled up in your spookiest, craziest, or funniest costumes for Salem’s first ever children’s costume ball. The hotel ballroom will be adorned with holiday décor, and photo opportunities, crafts, and games are also in store for ghoulish guests. Oct. 9, 11 a.m-1 p.m. $48 per child, $68 per adult. The Salem Waterfront Hotel, 225 Derby St., Salem. eventbrite.com

MAD LOVE MUSIC FESTIVAL Celebrate local musicians from Dalton & the Sheriffs to Los Elk, the Aldous Collins Band, and others in this one-day outdoor festival. Proceeds will go toward SSC’s Dave Jodka Scholarship for Future Rockers, a scholarship that allows students of all backgrounds to experience music. Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 adult, $10 student, 12 and under free. South Shore Conservatory, 1 Conservatory Drive, Hingham. madlovemusicfestival.org

MUD RUN Get ready to get muddy during this Halloween-themed mud run through Camp Satucket. Kids will compete, encountering several “obstacles” and mud pits for a splash of fall fun. Prizes will be awarded to the best costume and team uniform. Oct. 11, 1-3 p.m. $20 non-member family registration, $10 member family registration. Old Colony YMCA East Bridgewater, 635 Plymouth St., East Bridgewater. eventbrite.com

DANCE ME A STORY Music, movement, and literature come together in this exploratory event. Participants are encouraged to bring a towel or yoga mat, and the class is best suited for ages 1-5, though all are welcome. Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. Free. Hyde Playground, Lincoln Street, Newton Highlands. www.jldancecenter.com

RIANA BUCHMAN







