Unlike typical Internet connections that run over wires owned by cable or telephone companies, Starry’s service uses wireless technology to connect homes and businesses to the Internet. The company said it has 48,000 subscribers and offers service in six cities: Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Denver, and Columbus. Revenue nearly tripled last year to $13 million.

Starry , founded in 2014, said on Thursday that it planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange by merging with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company. The deal values Starry at $1.66 billion.

Wireless Internet service company Starry is the latest Boston startup seeking to go public by merging with a blank check company.

“When we set out to build this business, we wanted to transform how broadband networks were built so that we could meaningfully improve people’s lives with faster, better, more affordable internet access,” Chet Kanojia, cofounder and CEO of Starry, said in a statement.

Starry relies on high-frequency airwave bands known as millimeter waves to connect its customers to the Internet. A number of startups tried and failed to build businesses using the same airwaves to offer service in the 1990s, but Starry says the routers and other equipment it relies on are far cheaper and more capable.

The service starts at $50 for 200 megabits-per-second speeds, fast enough to watch streaming video in 4K or download a high-definition movie file in a few minutes. Starry also participates in government subsidy programs to bring Internet service to low income households and has a free offering available in some Boston public housing complexes.

As is common with SPAC mergers, Starry offered a rosy forecast of its next five years of growth. By 2026, Starry projected it would have 1.4 million subscribers and $1.1 billion of revenue, generating $211 million of free cash flow.

Once the merger is completed, expected in the first quarter of 2022, Starry will trade under the ticker symbol STRY.









