Rocket Software president promoted to CEO

Rocket Software president Milan Shetti has been promoted to be the Waltham firm’s next chief executive, in the first CEO change at the firm in more than three decades. Shetti will take over on Nov. 5 for CEO and cofounder Andy Youniss, who will become executive chairman and remain on Rocket’s board of directors. Shetti was initially hired to be business unit president in 2020, and then was promoted to president this year. Previously, he held senior management positions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Rocket employs about 2,500 people, including 1,000 in the United States and about 700 in India. The company plans to hire 30 people to add to its 200-person workforce in Massachusetts over the next year. It is privately held, with Bain Capital owning a controlling stake. — JON CHESTO

WORKPLACE

IBM employees who do not get vaccinated will be suspended

IBM said all of its US-based employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 or be put on unpaid suspension. The Armonk, New York-based company told workers that because it’s a government contractor, it’s required to adhere to President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors. IBM said the new mandate will apply to all US employees regardless of where they work or how often they go into a company office and will offer ‘’limited’' medical or religious exemptions. The decision was prompted by ‘’the continued spread of Covid-19, local clinical conditions around IBM sites, and the reality that vaccines are readily available nationwide,’’ a company spokeswoman said in a statement. ‘’As we’ve said throughout the pandemic, IBM’s health and safety practices are driven by science.’’ — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Apple looks to control more functions inside cars

Apple, whose CarPlay interface is used by millions of motorists to control music, get directions, and make phone calls, is looking to expand its reach within cars. The company is working on technology that would access functions like the climate-control system, speedometer, radio, and seats, according to people with knowledge of the effort. The initiative, known as “IronHeart” internally, is still in its early stages and would require the cooperation of automakers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOFTWARE

MindMaze valued at more than $1.5 billion

MindMaze, whose virtual-reality software helps people regain motion after strokes or traumatic brain injuries, is valued at more than $1.5 billion after receiving financing from AlbaCore Capital Group, according to a person briefed on the matter. The Swiss unicorn plans to use the $125 million investment to make its platform available to more people and to run clinical trials, according to CEO Tej Tadi, who founded the company in 2012. Tests involve patients with diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, among other conditions. MindMaze, backed by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, designs video games that combine virtual and augmented reality to help people restore motor function after stroke or brain trauma. The games, which can be played at home or in a hospital or clinic, involve tasks that stimulate parts of the brain. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CREDIT

Amex’s fanciest card holders go down market

American Express is expanding the perks available to customers of its high-end Platinum card to include rewards from discount retailer Walmart. The $695-a-year card will now offer statement credits for Walmart+, a membership program that gives customers free shipping for online orders from the retailer as well as discounts on gas and prescriptions. The New York-based credit-card giant is also adding credits for SoulCycle Inc.’s at-home fitness program. The Platinum card has long been associated with its tony travel and dining perks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

BMW could overtake Mercedes

BMW’s better handling of the chip shortage has turned the tables on the global luxury-sales race, positioning the company to overtake its archrival Mercedes-Benz for the first time since 2015. The automaker delivered 1.7 million of its namesake branded vehicles through the first nine months of the year, exceeding Mercedes by more than 112,000 cars and sport utility vehicles. BMW extended its lead in the third quarter by limiting its deliveries decline to 10 percent whereas Mercedes posted a 30 percent plunge. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Sky unveils video service connected to smart television

Comcast’s European pay-TV unit Sky unveiled a new video service integrated with a smart television as it tries to become the gatekeeper to a crowd of competing streaming platforms. Sky Glass will be available for 13 pounds ($17.70) a month in the UK beginning Oct. 18, with more markets following next year, Chief Executive Officer Dana Strong said at a launch event in east London on Thursday. The push into home hardware beyond its Sky Q set-top box is Philadelphia-based Comcast’s biggest move since acquiring Sky for $39 billion in 2018, and shows the global battle for streaming viewers is about more than producing hit shows. Sky is stepping up investment in studio space and original series like ‘’Chernobyl’' to compete with the deep-pocketed and growing crowd of rival streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CORPORATE LEADERS

More than 150 business heads join Branson’s effort to abolish death penalty

A coalition of corporate chiefs seeking to abolish capital punishment in the United States and elsewhere has more than tripled in size since May. The Business Leaders’ Declaration Against the Death Penalty, led by billionaire Richard Branson, now has more than 150 members. Among new signatories are Svein Tore Holsether, head of chemical group Yara International ASA, Miles Dally, chief executive officer at South Africa’s RCL Foods Ltd., and Jon Wright, founder of Coca-Cola Co.-owned Innocent Drinks. The movement is gaining momentum as companies become more inclined to weigh in on issues they used to avoid, especially when they are aligned with brand values. The death-penalty debate in the United States is linked to racial justice because of conviction disparities, while the campaign also highlights the extra burden on taxpayers stemming from legal costs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Mega rich are investing in startups

The world’s ultra-wealthy are increasingly investing in startups, both directly from their family offices and through venture capital funds, according to research from SVB Capital and Campden Wealth. Family offices made up 4.2 percent of the roughly 23,000 venture capital deals worldwide this year through Aug. 31, more than double their share a decade ago, the two firms said in an investment report Thursday. Total capital invested into venture deals hit $418 billion this year as of the end of August, surpassing the record $333 billion for the whole of 2020, according to the report. Most of the 139 rich families and family offices surveyed this year for the research typically invest in startups through a mix of funds and direct deals, but they’re more recently striking out more on their own, it said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS