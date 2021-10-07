Head to Symphony Hall to catch the first in-person concert by the Boston Philharmonic in nearly two years. The new season launches Oct. 15 and runs through May 6, 2022, featuring four performances by the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and three performances by the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra — all led by conductor Benjamin Zander. The BPO’s Oct. 15 season opener features Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony, followed by concerts featuring other works on Nov. 10 (with a solo by violinist Stefan Jackiw), Feb. 6, and April 8. Zander will receive the prestigious Kilenyi Medal of Honor from the Bruckner Society of America during the Oct. 15 event. The youth orchestra launches its 10th anniversary season Nov. 19 with Barber’s Adagio, Mozart’s Haffner symphony, and Mahler’s Fourth Symphony. Other BPYO performances take place Feb. 27 and May 6. Tickets $10 to $115 for BPO performances, $10 to $60 for BPYO. 617-236-0999, www.bostonphil.org

Film takes a deep dive into caves

Learn how scientists investigate climate change by studying ancient cave formations around the world. The Museum of Science, Boston launches its latest IMAX film, “Ancient Caves,” on the five-story-high dome screen in its Mugar Omni Theater this month. The 40-minute film, shot by New England-native Jonathan Bird, an Emmy Award-winning underwater cinematographer, gives viewers a sense of how the climate factored into Earth’s formation and still affects its survival. The story tracks paleoclimatologist Dr. Gina Moseley and her team and they explore remote caves in France, Iceland, the Bahamas, the United States, and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Tickets $6 for all ages (non-members), in addition to regular admission. 617-723-2500, www.mos.org

You can now tour one of the country’s coolest museums — The Neon Museum in Las Vegas — with a Spanish-speaking guide. Handout

THERE

Recorre este museo in Spanish

You can now tour one of the country’s coolest museums — The Neon Museum in Las Vegas — with a Spanish-speaking guide. The new 45-minute tours take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. See the Neon Boneyard exhibit, which showcases 250 iconic signs that once lit up local establishments such as Moulin Rouge and Stardust, and don’t miss the 80-foot illuminated guitar from the Hard Rock Café. The museum’s North Gallery offers an immersive audiovisual experience called “Brilliant!” that uses technology to reilluminate more than 40 nonoperational signs. Tickets for tours in Spanish or English $28 for 7 and older, free for 6 and under; tickets for Brilliant! $23 for 7 and older, free 6 and under. 702-387-6366, www.neonmuseum.org

Visit Chattanooga this month for a festival that includes car racing, road rallies, auctions, and family activities. Handout

Car event in southern Tennessee

Visit Chattanooga this month for a festival that includes car racing, road rallies, auctions, and family activities. The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival takes place Oct. 15-17 on the streets of West Village in downtown Chattanooga. See historic Ferraris and other vehicles on display, attend panel discussions on barn finds and the Porsche 917, and enjoy a laser show and live concerts. Also pick up automobilia from vendors and watch stilt walkers, balloon artists, and other family-friendly entertainers. Festival highlights include the concours d’elegance where Ferraris, Jaguars, and a rare Tucker will be on display, the two-day Mecum Auctions featuring rare cars and motorcycles, the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend when vintage cars such as Ford GT40s and Shelby Mustangs race on closed public roads, and the West Village Road Rallye when drivers explore the country roads of Tennessee, North Carolina, or Alabama for a day. Tickets $39 per person for one day to $89 for all three days in advance (add $10 at the door); children under 15 free with a ticket-holding adult. 423-424-1847, www.chattanoogamotorcar.com

Boston-based WHOOP has just released the WHOOP 4.0, which is 33 percent smaller than the previous model and also measures blood oxygen levels and skin temperature to help users identify when something may be physiologically off. Handout

EVERYWHERE

Race and recover with this device

A new low-profile wearable device helps you train and race without overextending by tracking your heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep, and other key biometrics that reflect life and workout stress — ideal for everyday use and especially for those who train or race while traveling. Boston-based WHOOP has just released the WHOOP 4.0, which is 33 percent smaller than the previous model and also measures blood oxygen levels and skin temperature to help users identify when something may be physiologically off. The device tracks your daily biometric measurements and provides body strain and recovery scores; use this info to avoid injury as you train and to encourage positive lifestyle changes (sleep more, cut down on caffeine, give your body a break to boost recovery). WHOOP 4.0 also features a haptic alarm that wakes you during the most optimal time in your sleep cycle. $18 per month includes the device and access to the WHOOP app. www.whoop.com

The Stryd foot pod power meter attaches to the laces of your running shoe and, since it doesn’t rely on GPS, works indoors or outdoors. Handout

A training tool for runners

Another cool device can teach you how to run at the right intensity whether you’re out for a 5k training run or racing a marathon — anywhere in the world. The Stryd foot pod power meter attaches to the laces of your running shoe and, since it doesn’t rely on GPS, works indoors or outdoors. The tiny device takes into account your speed, the wind, the terrain, your running form, and your fatigue level (especially after a long travel day) so it can help you train optimally without pushing too hard. It even adjusts for training breaks due to sickness or injury. In a race, Stryd can help you nail your pacing, so you don’t pound the miles and run out of steam too early. The Stryd app provides personalized power-based training plans, real-time input while training and racing, and post-workout feedback. Stryd works with Apple Watch, Garmin, Suunto, and Polar. $219. www.stryd.com

KARI BODNARCHUK