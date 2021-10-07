The backstory Julio Pleitez came to the United States from El Salvador in 1999 looking for a better life.

“It was safer. There were more opportunities,” he says. He found work in kitchens right away and eventually started one of his own: Don Julio, a Central American restaurant on Medford Street in Somerville.

He opened Cristian Latin — named for his grown son — two weeks ago across from Tufts University.

“My vision is to bring customers from college,” he says.

Cristian Latin in Somerville. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to eat: “I love the huevos rancheros. I love eggs. That’s my special breakfast almost every day,” says Pleitez, whose menu has plenty of such dishes (all for $10): Try huevos con chorizo, with spicy sausage; con jamón, with ham; or the bursting-at-the-seams baleada. This traditionally Honduran dish looks like a scrambled egg taco, pouring forth with crema and smashed refried beans on a griddled tortilla, showered with firm, salty queso seco. No dainty breakfast sandwiches here.

Pupusas, a Salvadoran staple, are the other specialty. These golden, crispy griddled masa cakes are usually stuffed with beans, cheese, and pork, but here you should get yours with either spinach or zucchini oozing out the sides. They’re topped with shredded cabbage and carrots in a tangy vinegar brine, plus a smooth tomato salsa — served in little baggies for DIY takeout assembly.

Huevos rancheros at Cristian Latin. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

They’re taut and crusty on the inside and soft within, like a grouchy grandpa who melts at the probe of a fork. What’s the secret?

“I can’t tell. Everyone has their own flavor. It’s hard to explain,” Pleitez says. At $3 apiece, two easily make a meal.

Chicken tamales are also homemade, as are flaky chicken and cheese empanadas served with a sweet pink sauce. (It’s just ketchup mixed with mayo. “But it tastes good,” Pleitez says.)

Larger plates such as shrimp over rice, beef ribs with grilled corn and sweet plantains, and lightly breaded fried chicken are $13 and easily feed two. So does the Salvadoreño burrito ($7.50), a long tube exploding with Colby Jack cheese, rice, beans, guacamole, zucchini, and tomatoes that are still juicy and fresh despite the season. A Salvadoran burrito is usually vegetarian, he explains, though people can add meat if they choose.

It’s easy to load up on food here. Note: It’s takeout-only. If you’re lucky, Pleitez’s smiley 6-year-old son will grab the door as you struggle with your bags.

Pupusas with pork and cheese at Cristian Latin in Somerville. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to drink: Get horchata ($2.50): creamy, sweet condensed milk.

The takeaway: A worthy addition to any campus — or family — meal plan.

Cristian Latin, 854 Broadway, Somerville, 617-718-0223, www.cristianlatin.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.