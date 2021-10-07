In 2019, longtime owner Al Sciola told the Globe that he had put his savings into keeping his shop afloat amid construction that impeded foot traffic. That was pre-pandemic.

“With deep gratitude, we thank you for your loyalty and support during our long time in business,” they write.

Closings: Haymarket Pizza (106 Blackstone St.) signs off after 50 years in business, according to a farewell message from the restaurant on social media. The pizzeria has slung reasonably priced slices for decades and was initially known as Al Capone’s.

Loyal fans are dismayed.

“I have told anyone that would listen Haymarket Pizza was the best slice in Boston, better than Santarpio’s and way better than the original Regina’s because of the taste of the crust. I can’t believe the store is closed. Can I buy it?” one regular muses beneath the posting.

Al Sciola at Haymarket Pizza in 2019. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Openings: Dedham shopping emporium Legacy Place welcomes American bistro Liberty & Main (500 Legacy Place), run by former Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery. Order lobster escargot, grilled bacon and peanut butter, tuna tartare, sweet chili chicken, and filet mignon at lunch or dinner. Brunch starts Oct. 24. There are 170 seats, with a patio.

Reopenings: Grafton Street Pub and Grill reopens in Harvard Square (1688 Massachusetts Ave.) after a hiatus on Thursday, Oct. 14, which is a fitting way to celebrate their 25th anniversary in the neighborhood.

Coquette at the new Omni Boston Hotel. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Lunch: The Seaport’s new Coquette (450 Summer St.) at the Omni Boston Hotel begins lunch service on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Take a midday break with boursin burgers, steak frites, and tarte flambé.

Wine: Pop into the Back Bay’s Krasi (48 Gloucester St.) on Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. for Wine Wednesdays: Experiment with flights, tastings, and by-the-glass pours from their enormous Greek wine list. Each week has a theme, from ancient grapes to Christmas wines.

The gigante beans at Krasi, which is now hosting Wine Wednesdays. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Carbo-loading: Restaurants citywide mark the Boston Marathon with pasta specials on Sunday, Oct. 10: Stop into Michael Schlow’s Italian Kitchen at Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Dr.) for a double portion of pasta dishes (fettuccine alfredo, tagliatelle with truffle, mushrooms and parm). At Cambridge’s Bambara (25 Edwin H. Land Blvd.), devour all-you-can-eat pasta for $26: bucatini puttanesca, fusilli with parmesan cream, and meatballs. And in Newton, Baramor (45 Union St.) serves a Marathon menu: garlic noodles with sautéed shrimp, arrabbiata pasta, chicken and broccoli alfredo, and calamarata.

Coming soon: The Smoke Shop, known for brisket, ribs, and whiskey, plans a new outpost at East Boston’s mixed-use residential development Clippership Wharf (63 Lewis St.) overlooking Boston Harbor. It’s the fifth location for the barbecue pit, run by chef Andy Husbands (another one just opened at Hub Hall a few weeks ago). This incarnation has three outdoor patios and plans to open by next summer.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.