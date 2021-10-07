The defendant, David Adler Staveley , 54, learned his fate during a hearing in US District Court in Providence, where he’d pleaded guilty in May to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and failure to appear in court, records show. The latter count stemmed from his time on the lam after faking his suicide, officials said.

An Andover man who faked his own death after his arrest for scamming a federal loan program set up for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Thursday to 56 months in prison for fraudulently seeking more than $500,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, authorities said.

Advertisement

A lawyer for Staveley didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Acting US Attorney Richard B. Myrus said Staveley was the first person in the country charged with defrauding the PPP loan program meant to help businesses rocked by the pandemic meet expenses such as payroll and utilities.

Staveley, the statement said, and his co-conspirator, David Andrew Butziger, 53, of Warwick, R.I., filed four fraudulent PPP loan applications with a Rhode Island bank, falsely stating they owned businesses with large monthly payrolls when, in fact, they didn’t own the restaurants.

Prosecutors said Staveley admitted that he and Butziger in April 2020 filed bogus loan applications seeking $185,570 to pay their purported employees at Top of the Bay restaurant in Warwick; $144,050 at Remington House Inn restaurant, also in Warwick; $108,777 at On The Trax restaurant in Berlin, Mass.; and $105,381 to pay employees at Dock Wireless, an unincorporated business.

Staveley, prosecutors said, had no ownership interest in Top of the Bay, Remington House Inn, or On The Trax. Those spots were closed when the loan applications went out and remain shuttered, the statement said. Dock Wireless, meanwhile, had no employees and no wages were ever paid, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Butziger has also pleaded guilty in connection with the case and faces sentencing Nov. 1, officials said.

Staveley stirred the pot weeks after his initial arrest and court appearance, when he was released to home detention with electronic monitoring. Rather than abide by those conditions, officials said, he bolted and tried to create the impression that he’d ended his own life.

“Staveley removed his electronic monitoring device, staged his own suicide, and fled,” the statement said. “Staveley left suicide notes with associates and left his wallet in his unlocked car that he parked along the ocean in Massachusetts. ... He was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service in Alpharetta, GA., on July 23, 2020.”

The feds described Staveley’s fake suicide in a sentencing memo filed late last month in court, in which they sought the 56-month prison term handed down Thursday.

“Staveley staged his suicide on May 26, 2020, by, among other things, leaving suicide notes with family members (including his 80-year-old mother) and associates and in his car, which he left unlocked and parked by the Atlantic Ocean,” prosecutors wrote. “Many of his family members and associates were left with the belief that Staveley had indeed killed himself, though the ones who knew him best informed law enforcement that they suspected this to be yet another scheme orchestrated by the defendant.”

The PPP case wasn’t Staveley’s first time in federal court, prosecutors wrote, noting his prior fraud convictions in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

“The sentences defendant received in his prior federal fraud cases – 30 and 27 months, respectively – obviously did not deter defendant from committing more fraud,” prosecutors wrote. “When the coronavirus crisis hit this country, he saw only the opportunity to benefit himself by submitting fraudulent PPP loans in his brother’s name. A significant sentence – well above those defendant received in his prior cases – is necessary for there to be any hope of deterring Staveley from committing additional fraud.”

















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.