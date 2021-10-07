Baker tapped Betsy Taylor, a member of the state’s MassDOT board and a former Massport official, to serve as chairwoman of the seven-member panel. His other selections include:

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday appointed five people to the new board of directors charged with overseeing the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, filling the panel weeks after he initially said he would.

♦Travis McCready, the executive director of US Life Sciences Market for the global real estate and investment firm, JLL;

♦Mary Beth Mello, a consultant who has worked with MassDOT’s Rail and Transit Division;

♦And Robert Butler, who serves as president of the Northeast Regional Council of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

They join Mayor Thomas Koch of Quincy, appointed by the MBTA Advisory Board, and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler, who will serve as an ex officio member on the new board.

The new panel will take the helm of T oversight after its last governing board, the Fiscal and Management Control Board, disbanded over the summer. The governor and the legislature formed that group in 2015 in the wake of a devastating series of snow storms that paralyzed the transit system. Lawmakers extended its original five-year term for one year last summer.

“The expertise and diversity of perspectives that make up this Board will allow the MBTA to continue to focus on providing safe and reliable service to riders as it invests record levels of funding across the system,” Baker said in a statement.

Transit advocates hoped Baker would move more quickly to put together the new board. In early August, Baker said he’d likely announce his picks in four to six weeks. Since then, the MBTA has been plagued by a series of safety incidents.

On Sept. 11, a Boston University professor fell to his death from a dilapidated staircase near the JFK/UMass T stop in Dorchester. On Sept. 26, an ascending escalator at the Back Bay T station suddenly reversed, resulting in a bloody pile up of people at the bottom and nine being sent to the hospital. And on Sept. 28, a Red Line car derailed and hit the platform at Broadway station in South Boston, upending commutes.

Those troubling events came after a speeding Green Line train collided with a slower-moving one on July 30, sending 27 people to the hospital.

The MBTA is in charge of the T train and bus rapid transit systems, commuter rail, ferries, and paratransit, together serving 176 cities and towns in the state. Riders took 362 million trips on MBTA vehicles in fiscal year 2019, according to an analysis from the Department of Transportation. As of the end of August, the T employed 5,938 full-time employees and about 396 part-time employees.

The new board will face a steep set of short-term and long-term challenges, including averting future safety incidents, preventing station and track flooding amid stronger, more frequent storms, and keeping the system funded when federal COVID-19 relief money runs out over the next few years. They will also be in charge of approving budgets, setting fares and opining about staffing levels and projects.

Keeping the system funded should be at the top of the new board’s to-do list, said Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayer’s Foundation, whose recent report found the MBTA’s operating and capital shortfalls coming in fiscal year 2024 will require $1.25 billion in new funding annually.

“MTF is pleased the governor has made the MBTA board appointments,” McAnney said. “It’s not a moment too soon given the dire fiscal challenges confronting the agency that MTF outlined in its recent report. With fiscal year 2024 right around the corner, their continued focus on and prioritization of resolving the T’s financial challenges is critical to a viable public transit agency.”

The MBTA’s former board found the agency was deeply underfunded and needed to make large investments in upgrading its infrastructure to be able to maintain service during a snow storm. Frozen switches and aging tracks and trains could not contend with more than nine feet of snow over the 2014-2015 winter. For 56 consecutive days that season, the MBTA failed to have all its subway cars in service, and only 33% of commuter rail trains were on time in February 2015.

The MBTA’s former board went on to increase fares and approve budgets for major projects, including the Green Line Extension and first phase of South Coast Rail.

Under its direction, capital spending increased from around $600 million in fiscal year 2014 to $1.92 billion in fiscal year 2021, according to Joe Pesaturo, spokesman for the T. The MBTA plans to spend $2 billion on capital investments in fiscal year 2022.

Transit advocates have been anxiously awaiting the governor’s appointments since July 29, when Baker signed a supplemental budget into law, creating a new seven-member board.

Under the law, one of the appointees had to be picked from a list of three people submitted to the governor, a Republican, by the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, which is Butler; and one had to be a resident of an environmental justice population. McCready, a Lexington resident, fills that role, according to Baker’s office. A MassDOT official described McCready, the former president and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, as a regular Red Line and MBTA bus rider.

State law requires that two of the new MBTA board members also serve on the MassDOT Board. Taylor has served as the vice chairwoman of the MassDOT Board; the second crossover member — Koch — was appointed to the MassDOT Board on Thursday.

The new board plans to meet monthly, a shift away from the old board’s meeting schedule, which included at times three meetings per month. Frustrated by the amount of time eaten up by the frequent meetings, the old board scaled back its schedule to two meetings per month in December 2019. An outside investigation into safety at the T found that the work required to prepare for the meetings was distracting staff from more important safety goals.

Though the meetings were long and oftentimes grueling, the previous board’s oversight made the MBTA more accountable to the public, advocates say. They hope that will continue under the new board.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.