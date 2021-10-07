BROCKTON - An armed person is in a standoff with Brockton police after a shooting incident that left one officer wounded, police said Thursday evening.
A massive police presence stretched for several blocks around Taber Avenue, the scene of the incident.
The suspect had fled inside a home on Taber Avenue and refused to come outside, Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, said in a brief phone interview.
The officer who was wounded was taken to a hospital, Duarte said.
Several streets were closed in the area of Taber Avenue. A State Police incident command center was set up. At least one law enforcement officer was outfitted in technical gear.
A State Police spokesman deferred comment to the Plymouth district attorney’s office, where a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
