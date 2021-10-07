The Scituate station — which operates seasonally from Memorial Day through Labor Day out of Scituate Harbor — had been designated one of four Coast Guard stations nationally deemed “unnecessary” and slated for closure, according to a June announcement.

“After careful consideration of the unique operational and geographic challenges highlighted through [public] comments, it was determined the station should continue operating in the Scituate Harbor area during the summer months,” the Coast Guard said in an Oct. 3 statement.

Responding to local outrage and criticism, the US Coast Guard has dropped its plan to close the Scituate Coast Guard station.

Officials along the South Shore worried that closing the Scituate station would jeopardize the safety of both recreational and commercial boaters, and called it a terrible idea. US Representatives Stephen Lynch and William Keating also spoke out against the plan.

“I am thrilled,” Duxbury Town Manager Rene Read said of the decision to keep the Scituate station open. “I am surprised; I thought this was a long shot at best.”

Read credited Scituate Town Administrator James Boudreau with organizing the opposition, and said “our Congressional delegation really stepped up, and they delivered. We are delighted and grateful.”

The Coast Guard had said its proposal had been part of “good stewardship” that requires the agency to look for redundancies and identify operational improvements that can be made without sacrificing safety. The decision was not financial, the agency said.

The Coast Guard rents the building from the town of Scituate for about $3,000 a year, and the town provides the boat slip for free, Boudreau said. The station was established in 1936. In recent years, the station has been seasonal and manned with a four-person crew and 29-foot boat from the year-round Station Point Allerton at the tip of the Hull peninsula.

“I am pleased that the Coast Guard has decided to keep the Coast Guard Station in Scituate Harbor open,” said Boudreau. “We look forward to continuing our long relationship with our partners in the Coast Guard as we work to keep boaters on the South Shore safe.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.