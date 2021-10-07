It really hit him, that he was leaving his job as chief of the criminal division, a couple of weeks ago, when his colleagues threw a going-away party in the back of the courthouse. He is a genuinely well-liked presence there.

Last Friday was Zach Hafer’s last day at the US attorney’s office. He turned in his IDs. The next time he enters the Joe Moakley federal courthouse, he’ll have to show his bar association card because he will not be working for the government.

Zach Hafer, a federal prosecutor who presided over some of the most high profile cases in recent history in Boston, has left the US attorney's office.

“A bunch of the judges came,” Hafer said. “That was meaningful.”

Now 45, he left the US attorney’s office almost 14 years to the day he arrived, a baby-faced prosecutor with an Ivy League pedigree. It has been an education in the broken aspects of humanity, and the good.

Hafer grew up in Philadelphia, meaning that, besides the impossibility of him abandoning the Philadelphia Eagles in favor of the Patriots, nothing fazed him in this town. The feral wise guys and sticky-fingered politicians who people this place are familiar to anyone from Philly. Boston is Philly without the cheesesteaks.

At just 37, he joined veteran prosecutors Brian Kelly and Fred Wyshak to take on a case that had as much real and symbolic import as any ever prosecuted in Boston: the trial of James “Whitey” Bulger.

Kelly says Hafer’s prosecutorial career almost never happened because the letter offering him the job didn’t arrive.

“He didn’t respond for two weeks,” Kelly said. “The HR department asked me, ‘What’s wrong with this guy?’ I knew Zach played hockey at Dartmouth, so I suspected too many concussions. I called him. He was clueless because the offer letter never got to him. He accepted on the spot.”

Diving so deep on Bulger gave Hafer an education in something even the Ivies can’t teach.

Bulger embodied corruption at its most cynical. Bulger, the quintessential Irish mob boss, became an informant for an FBI that was more than happy to look the other way as he murdered and made millions while the Mafia was decimated. Bulger made millions off the drugs that flowed through his native South Boston, even as he and his defenders, including his brother and longtime Massachusetts Senate President William Bulger, insisted he kept drugs out of Southie.

Exposing the myths that surrounded Bulger was as satisfying for Hafer as seeing him shipped off for life, a life that ended three years ago when a fellow inmate beat him to death in a West Virginia prison. Hafer took no satisfaction from the fact that Bulger died as horribly as did many of his victims.

But he did take satisfaction in locking up the city’s most notorious conman, Eddie MacKenzie, who plundered a historic church on Beacon Hill; in securing prison sentences for executives at Insys Therapeutics who bribed doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid painkiller; and the most difficult case of his prosecutorial career, the sentencing trial of admitted serial killer Gary Lee Sampson.

“The families of Sampson’s victims are such good people,” Hafer said. “These weren’t people seeking vengeance. They were seeking justice, and I felt pressure to do right by them.”

He wouldn’t want to do another capital case.

“It’s exhausting, draining,” he said.

Where he’s going, death penalty cases do not follow. Next week, he’ll start work as a partner in the global litigation department in the Boston office of Cooley, a law firm with 1,300 lawyers in offices across the world.

The work will be different than his last case, the one he insisted on seeing through to the end: the prosecution of 29-year-old former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia, who shook down marijuana companies looking for licenses, showing that even young politicians can act like old thieves.

“Fall River under Jasiel Correia was like Atlantic City during Prohibition,” Hafer told jurors. They believed him.

Hours after Correia was sentenced to six years in prison, Zach Hafer walked out to his going away party, overlooking Boston Harbor. He enjoyed the view, like never before.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.