The FBI returned to a property on Mitchell Street in Randolph for the second straight day Thursday in search of evidence in a criminal investigation.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed the bureau had returned to the location Thursday but declined to elaborate since the probe’s pending, except to say that investigators aren’t expected to return Friday. Authorities haven’t specified what they’re seeking.
A phone number listed for the property investigators searched wasn’t in service Thursday afternoon.
An aerial photo posted to NECN’s website showed FBI personnel using a backhoe Wednesday to dig a deep ditch behind the home.
Further information about the case wasn’t immediately available.
