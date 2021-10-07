Town Manager Keith R. Hickey said that as of 12:40 p.m. four staffers were taken to the hospital, but no students were deemed ill enough to warrant a medical examination at a hospital.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the building at 150 Main St. where Kingston Fire Department and school officials are trying to determine what sickened the staff.

Four staffers at the Kingston Elementary School were rushed to area hospitals Thursday after reporting feeling dizzy and lightheaded at the South Shore school, which has been evacuated, officials said.

“A handful of people began having the same issues, which were shortness of breath, being lightheaded, dizzy, a little bit of nausea. The fire department was called,’' he said. “They are currently on the scene trying to determine what is causing this sort of reaction by some of the people who have been in the building.”

The students were evacuated to a location on the school grounds, but the school day is ongoing, he said.

Jill Proulx, superintendent of the Silver Lake Regional School District, wrote in a brief e-mail around 12:45 p.m. that the incident is ongoing.

“We are on scene. We had a report from a few staff who felt dizzy,’' she wrote. “The KFD is on scene and assessing the situation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information becomes available.

















