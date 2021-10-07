Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Bobcats are the only wild cats found in Massachusetts, and they’re generally shy and quite elusive. Ayer police recently shared a photo of one of these felines on Facebook. “This very healthy looking Bobcat (chillin’ on some mulch) was photographed by a Turtle Hill resident this week and sent to our Animal Control Officer Julie Thomas,” the post said. “Bobcats have been in Ayer … well … for as long as anyone here at the PD can recall, so we’ll just go with a super long time! They are pretty seclusive (but adaptable) and don’t tend [to] hang around when humans are nearby … so this picture is pretty cool to see!” MassWildlife officials say bobcats are typically about twice the size of a domestic house cat, and full-grown adult males can reach up to 4 feet in length and weigh as much as 40 pounds. They don’t hibernate, so they’re out and about all year round. They’re most active from three hours before sunset until midnight and again between one hour before and four hours after sunrise.

TRAPPED IN A CAR WASH

Advertisement

At 11:17 a.m. Sept. 21, Wilmington police got a call from a woman who said her mother was getting her vehicle washed when her tire suddenly blew out, which left her stuck inside the car wash. Police responded and confirmed that was indeed the case, and that an employee of the car wash was handling the situation and trying to change her tire.

ANOTHER STORY OF BEING STUCK

Advertisement

At 8 p.m. Oct. 2, Bridgewater police received a call from someone who was locked inside a bank ATM vestibule.

TIPSY WILDLIFE

At 4:23 p.m. Sept. 20, Stow police received a call from a woman on Robert Road who said there was a raccoon in her yard “acting drunk.” The animal control officer was notified.

BZZZZZ

At 2:24 p.m. Aug. 17, Bridgewater police got a call from someone “being attacked by bees in the area of Broad Street.”

A CASE OF THE MUNCHIES

At 11:13 p.m. Sept. 18, Norwood police dispatched officers to Nahatan Street to check on a report of a man acting strangely and dancing inside CVS pharmacy. According to the log entry, officers spoke to the man who turned out to be fine, and just “buying a snack.”

SCAM OF THE WEEK

At 5:19 p.m. Sept. 6, a woman contacted Wellesley police and said that she was the victim of an attempted scam. She told an officer that she noticed that a book she purchased was downloaded to her phone rather than her tablet, so she googled the number for Amazon support and called a phone number that came up in the search. She said the individual who answered the phone told her that her account had been hacked but if she added him and another individual to the contact list on her phone, they could assist her. A short time later, she received two notifications from her bank for attempts to withdraw funds (which, thankfully, didn’t go through). Police advised her to file a fraud report with her bank.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.