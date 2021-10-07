A man was fatally wounded Wednesday night in a shooting near a busy Mattapan intersection, Boston police said.
Officers responded to the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street around 10:54 p.m. after a Shotspotter activation, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made.
No further information was available Thursday morning.
