National Guard efforts to assist with school transportation in Massachusetts amid a national driver shortage will expand to four more districts, state leaders announced on Thursday.

In addition to the nine communities that already had been receiving assistance, National Guard members now also will transport some students to schools in Haverhill, Revere, Wachusett, and Worcester. The districts already in the program were Brockton, Chelsea, Framingham, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Quincy, and Woburn.

Guard members are driving transport vans known as 7D vehicles and have received vehicle training, background screening, and a review of all health and safety measures, according to a statement from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.