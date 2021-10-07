The foundation is also planning to make a major announcement during Waterfire that will “impact Rhode Island high school students of color and communities of color in a big way,” said spokesman Gregg Perry.

The event is sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection, a new private foundation established by Barbara Papitto to fund organizations and individuals whose actions primarily benefit people of color in Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE — A full lighting of Waterfire on Oct. 16 will feature performances solely by Rhode Islanders of color to celebrate people of color throughout the Ocean State.

State Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will also take part in the announcement, he said.

Papitto, the widow of corporate executive Ralph R. Papitto, told the Globe that she decided to use the fortune he’d left her to start her own foundation to help people of color in Rhode Island. he started with an endowment of $150 million. Since December, the foundation has donated more than $7 million and committed nearly $40 million in grants and scholarships to 30 organizations.

Papitto and board advisor Arnell Milhouse explained the mission in an interview on the Rhode Island Report podcast.

“We are here to really breathe hope,” Milhouse said.

Barbara Papitto of the Papitto Opportunity Connection Foundation and board advisor Arnell Milhouse address the crowd before a ribbon cutting for the new barber shop in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on September 17, 2021. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The foundation decided to sponsor a full Waterfire event after seeing news reports that the nonprofit didn’t have the funding it needed for this year. The lighting sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection is “designed to bring together and lift up Rhode Island communities of color,” Perry said.

All of the musical performers and entertainers will be people of color, including a jazz performance by the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Chinese dragon dancers, and Narragansett traditional storytellers.

More than 15 organizations that have received funding from the foundation will have exhibits and opportunities to connect with visitors. The state Department of Health will also have a tent to provide free testing and vaccinations for COVID-19.

Hear more about the foundation and the event by downloading the latest episode of Rhode Island Report, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player below:

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.