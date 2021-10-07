Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, who chaired the Finance Committee that quickly passed the ordinances last month, said in a statement Thursday the new job should be open to all applicants.

The vote moves the City Council further to reverse a move by the mayor to give a civilian a police command position. The second vote on the ordinance is scheduled for Oct. 21.

PROVIDENCE — The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to eliminate a new police major’s position that Mayor Jorge O. Elorza gave to the recreation director five weeks ago and instead created a civilian administrator job within the Police Department.

“We strongly urge the Mayor to publicly post this high profile position, in order to attract the best candidates in an open and fair process,” Ryan said.

The new position has the same title — community relations and diversion — but because it doesn’t have the police rank, it will pay less than the major’s salary and it removes supervision of the police academy and promotions.

Elorza had chosen Michael Stephens, the head of recreation and a well-regarded NCAA basketball referee, to be a police major, despite his lack of education, training, or experience in law enforcement. Stephens is also the coordinator of men’s basketball officials for America East Conference and for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which a mayor’s spokeswoman said he would continue doing.

However, because Stephens is not a sworn officer, he cannot hold the police title, enforce laws, or carry weapons, without risking the Police Department’s accreditation. So, in an effort led by City Council President John J. Igliozzi, the council took action, eliminating the job and setting up the new civilian job and a police major position to be filled at a later time.

Elorza has said that he backed Stephens for the job. He has not commented on the civilian position.

Stephens oversees the city’s 11 recreation centers and five pools as the city’s $110,000 recreation director. He has not commented on the new civilian position, which has a salary range of $99,517-$125,905.

However, before the job was changed, Stephens told a Globe columnist that he wasn’t planning on “going in as a police officer. I’m going in as a community person and mending fences between the police department and the community.”

The City Council adopted the civilian job proposed by Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. last month. The administrator will work with the department on recruiting new officers, but will not run the academy, and will have to develop plans and policies to improve community relations.

The administrator will be responsible for building relationships with the community, social services, nonprofits, and government agencies, and establish the Police Department’s first diversion services — essentially, figuring out which police calls can be diverted to social services and other agencies.

“We are excited to create this new position. The duties and responsibilities will be to coordinate the efforts of the community relations unit and infuse a culture of equity in the department as it shifts back to community policing and diversion services,” Igliozzi said in a statement. “We heard loud and clear from residents and community organizations that the City needs a return to the approach to policing that includes community building and empathy.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.