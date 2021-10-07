Rat sightings have been on the rise in Watertown and other communities, including Newton and residential neighborhoods of Boston .

Did you know that jack o’ lantern you just carved could be a tasty treat for a rat? That’s why, in an effort to curb rodent activity, Watertown health officials are asking residents to use plastic Halloween decorations instead of putting actual pumpkins outside their homes.

“Rats have been with us for a long time and will thrive in places where they can find an abundance of food, water, and shelter,” Watertown officials said in a statement on the city’s website. “We have heard from colleagues in many neighboring communities that they are experiencing a similar uptick in rat sightings. Watertown is not unique in this trend.”

Watertown health officials said the increase in rat sightings can be attributed to the shorter and warmer winters that we’ve had in recent years, which allowed rats to breed more. Vibrations from construction projects can disrupt them in their underground habitats, and the lack of natural predators has also likely lead to more sightings, officials said.

In an effort to reduce the rodent population in Watertown, local health officials are urging residents to remove their sources of water and food, and that includes pumpkins.

“Did you know that putting pumpkins and other edible decorations outside your home can provide food sources for rodents?” Watertown health officials wrote in a Facebook post. “This year, please consider plastic decorations to help prevent rodents on your property and in Watertown.”

Larry Ramdin, Watertown’s director of public health, said people who treat pumpkins as decorations often forget that they are a food source that can attract rodents.

“We have observed rat problems last year around this time. We are being proactive,” Ramdin said in a phone interview.

Ramdin said the advisory is not a mandate; it’s just a recommendation so residents can make informed decisions. “If you’re going to use fresh pumpkins, there are some consequences,” he said. People don’t necessarily have to use plastic decorations, either, because there are other alternatives, he said.

Watertown health officials also offer other tips for residents on the city’s website.

They say you should inspect their property regularly and look for signs of rodent activity, which can include droppings, burrows, and chew marks. Look for holes in the ground that are between 4 and 6 inches in diameter under porches, fences, and buildings. To find out if the burrow is active, fill the hole with dirt and check on it later. If the dirt is cleared out, you can bet a furry creature made its home there.

To prevent a rodent infestation on your property, they recommend that you clean up cat and feces promptly; keep all trash and compost secured in rodent-proof containers; keep your grill clean and make sure it doesn’t contain any food waste; don’t leave pet food out at night; pick up fallen fruit and birdseed from the ground; remove all water sources (such as bird baths, planters, standing water in tires, etc.); thin out any vegetation in your yard and keep grass and shrubs cut short; properly dispose of yard waste in yard waste bags; stack lumber and firewood neatly at least 12 inches above the ground; and cover all gaps and openings in your house and garage that are greater than ¼ inch in diameter.

