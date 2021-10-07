PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus since 2018, state health officials said Thursday.
The virus, spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, was detected in a Providence County resident in their 50s who regularly traveled to Massachusetts, according to a statement from the state Department of Health.
The person started showing symptoms about a month ago and is currently hospitalized, the agency said. The case was confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Although we’re nearing the end of mosquito season in Rhode Island, the risk is still high because mosquito-borne diseases have had the opportunity to become more prevalent in the mosquito population throughout the summer,” said state health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. “Mosquitoes breed in water, so you should get rid of anything around your house and yard that collects water, such as tires, planters, and old trash cans or recycling bins."
Many people infected with West Nile virus show no symptoms, but some may experience fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a rash.
Human cases of the diseases have also been detected in neighboring Connecticut and Massachusetts.