PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus since 2018, state health officials said Thursday.

The virus, spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, was detected in a Providence County resident in their 50s who regularly traveled to Massachusetts, according to a statement from the state Department of Health.

The person started showing symptoms about a month ago and is currently hospitalized, the agency said. The case was confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.