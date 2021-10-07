“Generally our customers are great and really supportive and good natured,” Gordon said in a phone interview Thursday. “We have been experiencing staff shortages and longer lines and longer waits, and I think that might be causing some of it.”

The management team of the bakery and restaurant at 314 Shawmut Ave. put the sign up after a series of incidents in which customers behaved badly, according to owner Richard Gordon.

Customers at the South End Buttery in Boston are being greeted with a new sign on the door that says “Keep Calm and Come Inside” and reminds people that the cafe has a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior.

Gordon said he and his staff have had to endure all kinds of abuse from rude customers lately.

Gordon said one impatient patron demanded that the staff make his drink first, ahead of other orders. It was a busy day, and although they were fully staffed for that shift, the lines were out the door. When he was told that he would have to wait a bit longer, the customer intentionally knocked over other people’s drinks that were sitting on the counter and grabbed a stack of coffee sleeves and lids and threw them at the barista. He then stormed out of the restaurant.

Gordon said he recently answered the phone and spoke to a customer who was upset that the lid was loose on her coffee cup.

“She started in a loud voice yelling, ‘I need to speak to a manager!’” he said.

Little did she know, she was talking to the owner.

“She continued to yell that she had bad service,” he said. “She started right out of the gate angry.”

The management team at South End Buttery has also shared their concerns on Facebook by posting an image of the sign that says “Keep Calm and Come Inside.”

“But not if you’re going to be obnoxious, abusive or rude to our hard-working staff,” the Facebook post said. “In that case, keep calm and stay away. Like all eating establishments, we are experiencing staffing shortages on some shifts and trying to provide the best service with the shortest wait-times possible. We appreciate our amazing customers and apologize for any potential delays in the preparation of food orders.”

“If you don’t think you can have a pleasant, non-confrontational conversation when placing your order, consider instead using online ordering through our website and then pick up your food order inside on the right-hand side of the café. No interpersonal communication required! PLEASE BE PATIENT. PLEASE BE KIND. WE HAVE A ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY FOR BAD BEHAVIOR.”

Gordon said he’s received positive feedback about the sign thus far.

“We are trying to make light of it....and hopefully try to change some hearts,” he said.





