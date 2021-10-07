Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t handle baseball games that begin after 8 p.m. on the East Coast. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 180.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 721,390 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 306

Test-positive rate: 1.7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 97

Total deaths: 2,848

Leading off

Rhode Islanders aren’t as enthusiastic about a universal COVID-19 vaccine mandate as they were a few months ago.

A new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows that 64.6 percent of residents approve or strongly approve a federal, state, or local government vaccine mandate, down from 73.9 percent in August.

That’s still a clear majority and nearly identical to the national average, but Rhode Island’s support for a vaccine requirement is now the lowest in New England. Here’s a breakdown of the region:

Connecticut: 76.1 percent

Massachusetts: 74.8 percent

New Hampshire: 71.9 percent

Vermont: 66 percent

Maine: 65.5 percent

Rhode Island: 64.6 percent

Washington, D.C., leads the country with 84 percent support for a vaccine mandate, while Montana and North Dakota are tied for the lowest support at 47 percent.

Governor Dan McKee has imposed vaccine requirements for health care workers, and many of Rhode Island’s private employers have adopted similar rules, but there has been no talk of a universal government requirement.

The survey also shows that 64.6 percent of Rhode Islanders support a vaccine mandate for schools, while 73.9 percent support a requirement for getting on planes, and 72.4 percent support a requirement for returning to college campuses.

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, and has conducted 14 50-state surveys during the pandemic. The most recent survey was conducted between Aug. 26 and Sept. 27, and the margin of error in Rhode Island was plus or minus 6.9 percentage points.

⚓ The owner of a historic property in Cumberland may have to foot the bill for a washed-out state road after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation found a “private, illegal drain” under the road. Read more.

⚓ The McKee administration continues to face legislative heat from a $5.2 million contract it awarded to an education consulting firm founded by longtime supporters. Read more.

⚓ On the latest episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast, the founder and a board advisor of the Papitto Opportunity Connection discuss why they are sponsoring a special WaterFire event. Read more.

⚓ Physical assaults on students on the Providence College campus are on the rise. Read more.

⚓ In an opinion piece for the Globe’s Rhode Island section, gubernatorial candidate and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea calls for more funding for coastal resilience projects. Read more.

⚓ A new generation of innovators in Massachusetts has emerged, aiming their moonshot ideas at a climate crisis that has only gotten worse and made their task all the more urgent. Read more.

⚓ Hospitals across Massachusetts are preparing to fire hundreds of employees who refuse to be vaccinated for COVID as the institutions seek to balance patient safety and ongoing workforce shortages. Read more.

⚓ Larry Edelman has an easy solution for fixing the “culture of corruption” at the Federal Reserve. Read more.

⚓ With game one of the ALDS set for tonight, here’s how the Red Sox and Rays match up. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee will be at the Cambridge Innovation Center in Providence at 10:45 a.m. to celebrate the Crowley Maritime Corporation opening an office in Rhode Island.

⚓ The Rhode Island Low and Moderate Income Housing Act study commission meets at 1:15 p.m. to discuss housing strategies with officials from the state commerce department.

⚓ The Providence City Council meets to begin the process of attempting to remove the city clerk from his job (it requires a hearing and a two-thirds majority vote).

Sam Zurier may have won the Democratic primary in Senate District 3, but the voters on the East Side of Providence were lucky to have five strong candidates in the race. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Amanda Milkovits talks to Barbara Papitto and Arnell Milhouse about why the Papitto Opportunity Connection is sponsoring a special WaterFire event Oct. 16 to celebrate Rhode Island’s people of color. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

