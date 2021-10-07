Brings, like most of his colleagues, is somewhat superstitious and is not ready to declare the sale complete, however. The purchase and sale agreement hasn’t yet been signed, but Brings expects it to happen by next week.

In about 8 days, the 251-square foot home on Route 9 in Newton listed for $449,900 has an accepted offer, Hans Brings, the listing agent , said Thursday.

Well, that didn’t take that long.

Brings declined to identify the prospective buyer, noting it’s a contingency agreement, nor would he discuss the price.

“We have an offer that’s been accepted, but we’re not able to disclose the price. I can tell you it did not sell for less than the asking price,” Brings said in a telephone interview. “There’s just some questions that have come up...So they are trying to work through everything.”

When he posted the listing on realtor.com, Brings wrote that the property is in Newton Highlands. However, the zip code for the Boylston Street address is in Newton’s Upper Falls neighborhood.

Brings said the prospective buyer is looking to use the property for residential purposes.

