A State Police cruiser crashed in Weston on Wednesday night and the trooper behind the wheel was taken to an area hospital after suffering minor injuries, authorities said.
State Police confirmed the crash in a brief statement.
It happened around 11 p.m. on the Mass. Turnpike east at mile marker 120, the statement said, and the reported injuries to the trooper were “minor.”
The trooper was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital as a precautionary measure, and there was no major effect on the roadway, the statement said. The scene was cleared at 12:05 a.m., State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Advertisement
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.