Early in the pandemic, nobody knew what to expect. We didn’t know a lot about COVID-19. But the administrations of Pawtucket and Central Falls recognized that Blackstone Valley was an underserved community. Many of the testing sites that were already established were too far for residents to have access to, as many don’t have transportation. Many residents have language issues, which was taken into consideration when establishing the initiative.

David Deloge is the Director of Emergency Management for Central Falls and Pawtucket. He was instrumental in creating a grassroots initiative called, “BEAT COVID-19,” a network established to give residents, in both cities, access to testing, telemedicine, language assistance, education on how to safely isolate, and resources to overcome difficulties, such as food insecurity, associated with COVID.

These are very high density communities for the disease, resulting from the makeup of the communities and the type of work they do. A lot of residents work in manufacturing. They still felt the need to go to work. They felt they couldn’t afford to go on unemployment both from uneasiness regarding their citizenship, but also being their family’s breadwinners. There are housing authorities in Central Falls where whole families are in one three-room apartment. In some cases, there were 12 individuals who tested positive all at the same time because there was nowhere to isolate.

We reached out to both communities through boots on the ground canvassing in the most vulnerable areas. Mayors from both cities went door-to-door to give the message of testing and vaccine to the communities. And it worked.

As the initiative grew, we gave residents access to telemedicine, helped them get scheduled for testing, and provided them the resources they would need to successfully isolate — all in multiple languages — including English, Spanish, Portuguese and Creole. This put wary residents at ease.

We set up testing with Alert Ambulance and the National Guard. We worked with Meals on Wheels, and our housing authorities, to deliver over 500 meals a day until funding ran out for those individuals who were housebound. We worked with the state to open up a hotel to enable individuals to quarantine.

Trust grew as members of the community that had been serviced started hearing through word-of-mouth the positive impact. People started coming out in numbers for testing and information.

Our elected officials including our mayors, senators, congressmen, school committees and city council members, stepped things up by giving their time at clinics, ensuring that the community felt at ease.

Right now we are focusing on school aged children who are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, trying to incentivize families with family fun days. We’ve also started targeting specific neighborhoods where the population isn’t getting vaccinated with the help of community organizations like Project Health Cape Verde, the YMCA and Progresso Latino.

We are now in a stronger place. If someone in the community needs help, there are so many different avenues that we can direct them. There were lessons learned in building those initial relationships.

No one anticipates how detrimental a pandemic can be. But if it happens again, we now have the tools and relationships in place to handle it.