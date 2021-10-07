At the busy intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Thursday, a sign hung from a fence meeting drivers and others passing through.

“Welcome to Methadone Mile where your politicians don’t care!” the sign said in large red and black lettering. Amid the swirl of traffic and people, the sign appeared to draw little notice from passersby. A pedestrian walked past it unfazed, her eyes set on the crosswalk.

It was not immediately clear who placed the sign there, or when. Its existence was first reported by Universal Hub on Thursday morning.