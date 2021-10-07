At the busy intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Thursday, a sign hung from a fence meeting drivers and others passing through.
“Welcome to Methadone Mile where your politicians don’t care!” the sign said in large red and black lettering. Amid the swirl of traffic and people, the sign appeared to draw little notice from passersby. A pedestrian walked past it unfazed, her eyes set on the crosswalk.
It was not immediately clear who placed the sign there, or when. Its existence was first reported by Universal Hub on Thursday morning.
The sign’s appearance, right next to a display welcoming people to Newmarket Square, comes amid an escalating humanitarian crisis in the area known as Mass. and Cass, where homelessness and opioid addiction have converged, and local officials have struggled to address it.
Advertisement
“It’s been up there for three or four weeks now,” said Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, which is located across the street from the sign.
The situation has sparked a host of ideas but little agreement on how to remedy the issues, and it has figured prominently in the Boston mayoral race.
City officials did not immediately comment on the sign.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.