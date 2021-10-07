“The president’s decision to enlarge the monuments again is a tragic missed opportunity — it fails to provide certainty as well as the funding for law enforcement, research, and other protections which the monuments need and which only Congressional action can offer,” he said in a statement released with other state leaders. It did not include specifics on the plan.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox released a statement expressing disappointment in a decision by the administration to expand Bears Ears National Monuments and Grand Staircase-Escalante, which were downsized significantly under President Donald Trump.

SALT LAKE CITY — President Biden will expand two sprawling national monuments in Utah, the governor said Thursday.

The White House and the US Department of the Interior declined immediate comment Thursday.

Cox said he had offered to work with the administration on a legislative solution.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous Cabinet secretary, traveled to Utah in April to visit the monuments, becoming the latest federal official to step into what has been a yearslong public lands tug-of-war.

In 2017, Bears Ears National Monument on lands considered sacred to Native Americans was downsized by 85 percent, and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument was cut by nearly half.

The cuts were decried by environmental and tribal groups who sued to reverse them, while conservative state leaders considered the size of both monuments US government overreach and applauded the move.

Former President Barack Obama proclaimed Bears Ears a national monument in 2016. The site was the first to receive the designation at the specific request of tribes.

The area includes thousands of archaeological sites on red rock lands including cliff dwellings.

The Bears Ears buttes, which overlook a grassy valley, are considered a place of worship for many tribes, according to Pat Gonzales-Rogers, executive director of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition. The group incudes the Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Pueblo of Zuni, and Ute Indian Tribe.

The Trump administration’s reductions to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante paved the way for potential coal mining and oil and gas drilling on lands that were previously off-limits. However, activity was limited because of market forces.