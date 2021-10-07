Less than two hours after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman granted the Biden administration's request for an injunction, Texas said it would appeal to the conservative-leaning U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Regardless of how the appeals court rules, the issue could quickly make its way back to the Supreme Court, which last month turned down a request by abortion providers to stop the law from taking effect.

Abortions after six weeks of pregnancy were allowed in Texas on Thursday for the first time since the nation’s most restrictive abortion law went into effect there on Sept. 1. Some abortion providers resumed offering the procedure after a federal judge issued an order Wednesday evening blocking enforcement. But many providers said they would keep complying with the ban until the legal issues are resolved.

Under the Texas law, doctors and others who help facilitate an abortion after cardiac activity is detected in the womb - typically around six weeks - can be sued by private citizens and are subsequently responsible for legal damages, the plaintiff's legal fees and a $10,000 award for anyone who files a successful lawsuit. The law also states that those who enable such abortions can be retroactively sued up to four years after the procedure if an injunction is lifted. Pitman said that provision was "of questionable legality." Yet many providers remain worried that they could be sued in the future.

John Seago, legislative director of Texas Right to Life, which helped draft the law, said in an interview Thursday that he was confident any doctor who offered abortions would be sued if Pitman's ruling is overturned.

"The big question is, how will abortion providers respond?" Seago said. "They can't just say, 'I was acting under the protection of the injunction.' Will a doctor or the industry be willing to take the risk?"

The legal uncertainties have left Texas abortion providers in limbo. At Whole Woman's Health, one of the largest abortion providers in Texas, the decision to perform the procedure after six weeks has been left to individual doctors. Many have opted to continue complying with the new law, said Joe Nelson, an abortion provider at Whole Woman's Health in Austin.

The network's doctors performed several abortions on Thursday, according to Whole Woman's Health chief executive Amy Hagstrom Miller. In a call to reporters, Miller said the abortions were performed thanks to "brave providers," saying she also understood those who felt the situation was too "tenuous." She declined to say how many physicians were willing to risk being retroactively sued.

"There may be other providers who are willing to take the risk, and I applaud them," Nelson said. "But for me, the risk felt too great."

Other clinics have decided to comply with the law entirely. Houston Women's Reproductive Services, an independent clinic, is not providing abortions after six weeks, clinic director Kathy Kleinfeld said. Representatives from Planned Parenthood did not answer questions about whether they would begin offering abortions past six weeks again.

"We are regularly assessing what's possible during this period of uncertainty but, given the state's appeal, our health centers may not have the days or even weeks it could take to navigate new patients through Texas's onerous abortion restrictions," leaders from three Planned Parenthood locations in Texas wrote in a joint statement.

Administrators at Whole Woman's Health have been anticipating this scenario for weeks. Andrea Ferrigno, the organization's corporate vice president, said she has been calling every doctor on the roster to discuss the possibility of retroactive enforcement. In a phone interview on Tuesday, she said she asked each one: How would you feel about performing abortions during an injunction? With so much up in the air, many doctors weren't sure how to answer.

Blair Cushing, a California-based doctor who performs abortions in McAllen, Texas, said she hasn't decided what she's going to do if the injunction is still in place when she returns to McAllen next week. If she does choose to perform abortions after six weeks, she said, she is confident that Whole Woman's Health will support her decision.

"I think they're hopeful that some of us will be like, 'Yeah, let's do it,' " Cushing said.

In the months before Senate Bill 8 took effect, Cushing said she spent a lot of time thinking about how much legal risk she was willing to assume. "I wasn't going to be doctor [Alan] Braid, the first one to stick my neck out publicly," she said, referring to the San Antonio doctor who explained why he violated the Texas law in a Washington Post op-ed on Sept. 18, prompting three lawsuits to be filed against him. But she'd accepted the fact that she would probably get sued.

"If it happens to me, it happens to me," said Cushing, who said she has been promised pro bono legal representation. "I had come to terms with that."

Pitman, a nominee of President Barack Obama, issued his order Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court allowed the law to stand. The justices said last month that abortion providers challenging the statute "raised serious questions" about the constitutionality of the law. But in a 5-to-4 decision, the high court's conservative majority said opponents had not shown they were suing the proper defendants.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, R, is expected to argue on appeal that the federal government lacks legal grounds to sue the state because the law is not enforced by Texas government officials. Private individuals tasked with enforcing the law, Paxton has said, are not "state actors" who can be subject to an injunction from the court.

But Pitman rejected that argument and said individuals who file lawsuits under S.B. 8 are helping to carry out the state's "blueprint to potentially deprive Texans of their constitutional rights" to abortion before viability, usually around 22 to 24 weeks.

Abortion opponents said they weren't surprised by the injunction. Brittany Green, executive director of Pflugerville Pregnancy Resource Center outside of Austin, said she remains "hopeful" that Pitman's order will be lifted. "I believe the intention of the law is good and is protecting the health and safety of women," she said.

Abortion rights advocates say the retroactive enforcement provision could itself end up in litigation. Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project said: "This is an unprecedented law, and while every doctor and facility has to make their own choice, we think the retroactive piece is unconstitutional and violates fundamental concepts of fairness.

"Common sense and just fundamental due process would tell you that if the law is legal, you can act accordingly to what is lawful at the time," Amiri said. "There are strong legal arguments to be made on that issue if anyone is retroactively sued."

Cushing, the California-based doctor, worries that the injunction may lead pregnant patients in Texas to wrongly assume they can access abortion. The news coverage of the ruling has been "really misleading," she said, indicating that it suggests that abortion care is back to normal across the state.

In McAllen, she said, she expected that her staff had been fielding calls all day from patients seeking to schedule abortions. No procedures - over or under six weeks - will be performed in McAllen until Saturday, she said, when a doctor will first be available to see patients.

"Every person now, you have to break it to them all over again," Cushing said.

At Houston Women's Reproductive Services, clinic director Kathy Kleinfeld decided to continue complying with the law because she expects the 5th Circuit to lift the injunction.

"The last thing we want to do to women right now, in such a vulnerable state, is schedule them for an appointment and at the last minute call and cancel," she said. "That would be cruel and unusual."

When patients called the clinic on Thursday to schedule appointments after six weeks, Kleinfeld said she and her staff had to let them down gently.

She said the same thing to every caller: “We have no idea what the 5th Circuit might do.”