Linn became known for his debate antics during the 2020 Senate campaign in which he finished last behind Republican Sen. Collins, who won reelection, and Democrat Sara Gideon and independent Lisa Savage.

The allegations are included in a protection order brought against businessman Max Linn by a former assistant, Matt McDonald, the Bangor Daily News reported. A temporary protection order was granted Wednesday.

A former U.S. Senate candidate pointed a gun at a former campaign staffer in a dispute over a cryptocurrency investment, according to court documents.

McDonald alleged in court documents that Linn gave him money to invest in cryptocurrency earlier this year but that Linn reversed course upon return from an overseas trip and sought to buy drugs falsely touted as COVID-19 cures. Linn pointed a gun in McDonald's direction when the two met to try to resolve the dispute, McDonald said in the court filing.

“I went to court because I believe my family could be in danger,” McDonald told the Bangor Daily News.

Linn’s attorney, Steve Juskewitch, confirmed that Linn gave McDonald $225,000 to invest in cryptocurrency but denied that Linn threatened McDonald with a gun or sought to buy medicine or drugs.

Juskewitch called McDonald’s allegations against Linn a “pure fabrication to divert attention from the cryptocurrency dispute.”

Linn garnered attention in the Senate debates in 2020, telling a moderator “request denied!” when asked to stay on subject.

He made news several years earlier over fraudulent signatures used in a previous attempt to get on the ballot. Before that, he lived in Florida, where he ran for several offices.