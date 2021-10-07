The committee already issued subpoenas to 11 people affiliated with the planning of pro-Trump rallies that led up to the attack and is now seeking information from right-wing provocateur Ali Alexander, the leader of Stop the Steal, and Nathan Martin, who worked with Alexander and is listed as the representative for ‘One Nation Under God’ on a permit application to rally on Capitol grounds.

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued its third round of subpoenas on Thursday, this time targeting additional organizers of the ‘’Stop the Steal’' rally that culminated with the violent Capitol insurrection.

Advertisement

Weeks before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Alexander said in a since-deleted video on Periscope that he had planned to put “maximum pressure on Congress” during the vote to certify the Electoral College votes with help from three GOP lawmakers, Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

The plan was to ‘’change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,’’ Alexander said in the video. Alexander reportedly suggested the possibility of violence at the rally, the committee noted in a release, and led a crowd in chants of “victory or death” at a Jan. 5 rally.

Martin, who is a city councilman in Shelby, Ohio, told BuzzFeed News in an interview earlier this year that he was affiliated with Stop the Steal and One Nation Under God but did not provide an explanation for why his name was listed on the permit. The permit also did not disclose a connection between the rally event and Stop the Steal.

Alexander and Martin did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is instructing four top former aides to defy subpoenas to turn over records and testify to a select congressional committee investigating the insurrection.

Advertisement

The former aides — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino, Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, and adviser Steve Bannon — faced a Thursday deadline to comply with the subpoenas. Any refusal would set up a potential legal battle with the House committee.

The Sept. 23 subpoenas demanded all four produce emails, telephone records, and other documents. Meadows and Scavino also have been instructed in their subpoenas to appear at depositions on Oct. 15 and Patel and Bannon, a day earlier, on Oct. 14.

In a letter viewed by Bloomberg, a Trump lawyer says the testimony and records sought by the committee are protected by executive privilege and other immunities.

“President Trump is prepared to defend these fundamental privileges in court,” the letter reads.

The former presidential aides are also immune from being forced to testify on their official responsibilities, the letter read.

Each of the former Trump aides has been described by the committee as having knowledge of key details and events before, during, and after the siege. Panel members have said Trump’s activities that day are a central focus of their inquiry.

A refusal to comply with the subpoenas would be a major test for the committee, which is investigating the circumstances surrounding the siege of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the select committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, declined to comment immediately on what the panel planned to do in response to a refusal of the four witnesses to comply with the subpoenas.

The assertion of executive privilege is generally intended to allow the White House to decline demands for records and some testimony to facilitate candid discussions between a president and advisers.

The instruction to not comply mirrors previous legal tactics by Trump and his allies while he was still in the White House.

Washington Post and Bloomberg





City investigation finds de Blasio misused public resources

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio misused public resources for political and personal purposes, including deploying his security detail for personal trips such as moving his daughter to Gracie Mansion, and has not reimbursed the city for security costs from his failed presidential campaign, according to a city investigation released Thursday.

The city spent nearly $320,000 for members of de Blasio’s security detail to travel on his presidential campaign trips in 2019 — funds that have not been paid back personally or through his campaign, according to the 47-page report by the city’s Department of Investigation.

The report said that the use of a police van and personnel to help move de Blasio’s daughter was “a misuse of NYPD resources for a personal benefit” and that Howard Redmond, the police inspector in charge of the family’s security detail, had “actively obstructed and sought to thwart this investigation.”

Advertisement

At a news conference, Margaret Garnett, the commissioner of the investigation department, said investigators found Redmond had tried to destroy his cellphone after he was told to surrender it and that he had deleted communications. She said she was referring the matter to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The report did not say that any laws were broken. But the findings still come at an inopportune time for de Blasio, a Democrat with three months left in office who is actively considering a run for New York governor. He has faced several investigations into his fundraising practices over his eight years as mayor, and prosecutors in 2017 raised concerns about them but ultimately decided not to bring criminal charges.

De Blasio’s office criticized the report Thursday, arguing that “civilian investigators” should not decide how to keep the mayor and his family safe.

New York Times





Federal judge allows Trump lawsuit over YouTube ban to be moved to California

Google’s legal battle to keep Donald Trump banned from the company’s YouTube video-sharing platform was transferred from Florida to a federal court in California over objections by the former president.

The ruling Wednesday by US District Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami means Trump’s lawsuit seeking a return to the social media platform will be moved to the Northern District of California, near the headquarters of Google owner Alphabet Inc. Moore agreed with YouTube that its terms of service allow the company to choose the forum for such lawsuits.

Advertisement

Trump filed a similar suit in Florida against Facebook, which also froze his account days after a mob of his supporters violently attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump on Thursday asked a judge to force Facebook to reinstate his account while the suit proceeds. He made a similar request last week in a suit against Twitter.

Trump’s lawsuits against YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook all claim the social media companies are infringing on his free speech rights and caving to pressure from his successor in the White House. The Biden administration has sought to quell misinformation and hate speech on social media platforms. Trump used the accounts with the companies to spread false claims that the 2020 presidential election he lost had been rigged.

Bloomberg