I was surprised not to find any mention of washable cloth diapers as part of a solution for reducing the cost of babies’ diapers (“Rising cost of diapers hits families hard,” Page A1, Oct. 4). We used cloth diapers for all of our children, and even the day care to which we sent our sons allowed them. After the initial investment, I doubt that the cost for washing, even using a laundromat, would be as much as the $200 per month cited in the article for disposable diapers. Furthermore, the use of cloth diapers would have little impact on landfills and would reduce plastic waste.

They may not be for everyone or every situation, but the use of cloth diapers to reduce the costs to families should be considered a viable option.